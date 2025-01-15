Mnangagwa's Third-Term Bid Faces Major Hurdles - Madhuku
Constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku has said a third-term bid by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s loyalists is highly unlikely and will face challenges.
In a recent interview with Open Parly, Madhuku described the effort to secure a third term for Mnangagwa as a formidable task, fraught with numerous obstacles. Said Madhuku:
I think I can say that it is almost impossible. Legally yes you can go through the steps, but once you know what those steps are, you realise that it’s almost impossible.Feedback
Madhuku said the steps would require a publication of the first Bill where they seek to amend the Constitution. He added:
Ordinary people will have to debate it within a 90-day period. Thereafter, take it to Parliament. It must get a two-thirds majority both in the National Assembly and in the Senate and thereafter, there must be a referendum.
We should then vote yes with a majority. Now, that alone tells you that it will be very difficult because I know that in the 90 days for debate and so on, it will come out very clearly that most Zimbabweans don’t support it and when it goes to Parliament, we’re not sure how they will vote.
It cannot be assumed that since ZANU PF has a two-thirds majority they’ll obtain the two-thirds majority. They may not obtain a two-thirds majority. But if they get it, they have to go to a referendum.
That is in respect of the first Bill and then, with a referendum voting yes or no, it will just be a referendum on President Mnangagwa and I don’t think that he wants it. It doesn’t matter how you couch the Bill.
When you then go to the stage of voting yes or no, it will be very simple. Do you want the President to continue or you would want the President to serve 10 years?
So most people who respect the President would simply want him to rest after 10 years. So when you say possible, I think it might be a very loose word.
In 2024, the ZANU PF Annual People’s Conference in Bulawayo passed a resolution calling for an extension of Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.
Mnangagwa, however, has rejected the proposal, reaffirming his commitment to abide by the constitutional term limits.
On Sunday, Mnangagwa hosted legislators from ZANU PF, along with a few members of a splinter faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by self-appointed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, at his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe.
The gathering is believed to be part of ZANU PF’s broader strategy to push for constitutional amendments, utilising Tshabangu’s splinter CCC faction to help ratify the changes and mobilize grassroots support for the referendum necessary to finalize the process.
