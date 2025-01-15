Mnangagwa's Third-Term Bid Faces Major Hurdles - Madhuku

Madhuku said the steps would require a publication of the first Bill where they seek to amend the Constitution. He added:

Ordinary people will have to debate it within a 90-day period. Thereafter, take it to Parliament. It must get a two-thirds majority both in the National Assembly and in the Senate and thereafter, there must be a referendum.

We should then vote yes with a majority. Now, that alone tells you that it will be very difficult because I know that in the 90 days for debate and so on, it will come out very clearly that most Zimbabweans don’t support it and when it goes to Parliament, we’re not sure how they will vote.

It cannot be assumed that since ZANU PF has a two-thirds majority they’ll obtain the two-thirds majority. They may not obtain a two-thirds majority. But if they get it, they have to go to a referendum.

That is in respect of the first Bill and then, with a referendum voting yes or no, it will just be a referendum on President Mnangagwa and I don’t think that he wants it. It doesn’t matter how you couch the Bill.

When you then go to the stage of voting yes or no, it will be very simple. Do you want the President to continue or you would want the President to serve 10 years?

So most people who respect the President would simply want him to rest after 10 years. So when you say possible, I think it might be a very loose word.