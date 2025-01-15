Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Police Confiscate Phones, Arrest 17 For Photographing Harare Traffic Accident Scene

5 minutes agoWed, 15 Jan 2025 11:43:41 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Police Confiscate Phones, Arrest 17 For Photographing Harare Traffic Accident Scene

Seventeen people have been arrested for taking photographs with their smartphones at the scene of a road traffic accident in Harare.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at the busy intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Robert Mugabe Road in central Harare, resulting in several injuries.

A commuter omnibus, attempting to overtake a City of Harare refuse compactor while evading arrest failed to complete the manoeuvre and collided with the vehicle, injuring several commuters.

Police arrested the individuals, who were taking pictures, and confiscated their cellphones.

The practice of recording and posting accident scenes on social media has become increasingly common.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

In cases of serious injuries or fatalities, relatives and friends may learn about the tragedy through photos posted on social media before the police have had a chance to properly identify the victims and inform their next of kin.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

AccidentAccident SceneTaking Pictures at Accident Scene

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback