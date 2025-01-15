Police Confiscate Phones, Arrest 17 For Photographing Harare Traffic Accident Scene

5 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 11:43:41 GMT

Seventeen people have been arrested for taking photographs with their smartphones at the scene of a road traffic accident in Harare.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at the busy intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Robert Mugabe Road in central Harare, resulting in several injuries.

A commuter omnibus, attempting to overtake a City of Harare refuse compactor while evading arrest failed to complete the manoeuvre and collided with the vehicle, injuring several commuters.

Feedback