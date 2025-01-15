Police Confiscate Phones, Arrest 17 For Photographing Harare Traffic Accident Scene
Seventeen people have been arrested for taking photographs with their smartphones at the scene of a road traffic accident in Harare.
The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at the busy intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Robert Mugabe Road in central Harare, resulting in several injuries.
A commuter omnibus, attempting to overtake a City of Harare refuse compactor while evading arrest failed to complete the manoeuvre and collided with the vehicle, injuring several commuters.
Police arrested the individuals, who were taking pictures, and confiscated their cellphones.
The practice of recording and posting accident scenes on social media has become increasingly common.
In cases of serious injuries or fatalities, relatives and friends may learn about the tragedy through photos posted on social media before the police have had a chance to properly identify the victims and inform their next of kin.
