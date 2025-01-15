Ramaphosa Attends Chapo's Inauguration
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Maputo, Mozambique, to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Daniel Chapo on Wednesday, January 15.
Chapo’s inauguration follows the contested victory of the ruling FRELIMO party in Mozambique’s Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial Elections held on October 9, 2024.
In a statement, Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the South African president, said Chapo’s inauguration offers an opportunity for the people of Mozambique to unite in the pursuit of peace, democracy, and development. He said:
President Ramaphosa is looking forward to working closely with President-Elect Chapo in further strengthening the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries and looks forward to seeing Mozambicans come together in the spirit of unity and cooperation as they build a brighter future.
President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current SADC chairman, did not attend Chapo’s inauguration, citing his annual leave, despite being in Zimbabwe and carrying out some official duties.
As a result, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will represent Mnangagwa at Chapo’s inauguration, as she recently did during the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama.
