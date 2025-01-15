Ramaphosa Attends Chapo's Inauguration

5 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 10:04:04 GMT

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Maputo, Mozambique, to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Daniel Chapo on Wednesday, January 15.

Chapo’s inauguration follows the contested victory of the ruling FRELIMO party in Mozambique’s Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial Elections held on October 9, 2024.

In a statement, Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the South African president, said Chapo’s inauguration offers an opportunity for the people of Mozambique to unite in the pursuit of peace, democracy, and development. He said:

