30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Injures Mother-in-Law In Brutal Attack
A 30-year-old man from Mwenezi, Masvingo Province, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after he fatally assaulted his wife and injured his mother-in-law in a fit of rage on Sunday.
The suspect, Trust Bhonde, is currently in police custody following the violent incident involving his wife, Nollen Rivete (27), and his mother-in-law, Manyuke Sasai (50).
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Bhonde set fire to a hut where his wife and mother-in-law were sleeping in Sikomo Village, Mwenezi.
When the two women managed to escape the flames, Bhonde struck his mother-in-law on the head with a hoe before attacking his wife multiple times.
Rivete suffered severe head injuries and later died, while Sasai also sustained head injuries and lost consciousness. Reads the Police statement:
The ZRP confirms the arrest of Trust Bhonde (30) in connection with a case of murder and attempted murder which occurred at Sikomo Village, Mwenezi on 12/01/25 in which his wife, Nollen Rivete (27) died.
The suspect allegedly set a kitchen hut ablaze in which the victim and his mother in-law, Manyuke Sasai (50) were sleeping in.
Subsequently, the suspect went on to strike his mother in-law on the head with a hoe before hitting his wife several times on the head as they escaped from the burning hut.
Resultantly, Manyuke Sasai sustained head injuries and became unconscious while Nollen Rivete sustained head injuries and succumbed to the injuries.
In a separate case, Police in Budiriro are investigating the murder of an unidentified adult male whose body was found floating in a stream in Budiriro, Harare on Tuesday.
The victim had bruises on his back and thighs, and was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a black t-shirt, white socks, and white sneakers.
More: Pindula News