30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Injures Mother-in-Law In Brutal Attack

6 minutes ago Thu, 16 Jan 2025 10:07:47 GMT

A 30-year-old man from Mwenezi, Masvingo Province, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after he fatally assaulted his wife and injured his mother-in-law in a fit of rage on Sunday.

The suspect, Trust Bhonde, is currently in police custody following the violent incident involving his wife, Nollen Rivete (27), and his mother-in-law, Manyuke Sasai (50).

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Bhonde set fire to a hut where his wife and mother-in-law were sleeping in Sikomo Village, Mwenezi.

Feedback