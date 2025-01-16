Daniel Chapo Sworn In As Mozambique's First "Born Free" President

The inauguration day itself saw further bloodshed; Dr Wilker Dias of Plataforma Decide told BBC that eight protesters, primarily supporters of defeated presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, were killed by police during demonstrations against Chapo’s ascension.

Mondlane, who secured 24% of the vote against Chapo’s 65%, rejected the election results, alleging rigging, and called for a national strike.

This call, coupled with the boycotts by Renamo and MDM, Mozambique’s leading opposition parties, contributed to the low-key atmosphere of the inauguration, with Maputo largely deserted and businesses closed due to the declared public holiday.

In his inaugural address to approximately 2,500 guests, Chapo pledged to prioritize national unity and human rights, stating, “together, we will restore patriotism and pride in being Mozambican.”

However, this commitment was immediately challenged as police dispersed crowds outside Independence Square with gunfire following the ceremony.

Chapo’s victory extends FRELIMO’s rule to 49 years. The new president, who took over from Filipe Nyusi, faces a significant challenge in uniting a nation deeply fractured by violence and allegations of electoral fraud.

Daniel Francisco Chapo was born on January 6, 1977, in Inhaminga, a town in Sofala province, the sixth of ten siblings.

Chapo’s early life was shaped by Mozambique’s civil war, which forced his family to relocate to a nearby district.

Chapo graduated with a Law degree from the Faculty of Law of Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo in 2000. He later completed a Conservator and Notary course in 2004 and a master’s degree in Development Management from the Catholic University of Mozambique in 2014.

In addition to his academic achievements, Chapo had a diverse professional background. He taught Constitutional Law and Political Science, worked as an announcer at Rádio Miramar in Beira, and was appointed conservator for the Nacala-Porto district in 2005.

He later served as the administrator of the Palma district in Cabo Delgado province in 2015 and was appointed governor of Inhambane province in 2016.

Now married to Gueta Sulemane Chapo, with whom he has three children, Chapo is described by colleagues as a humble, hardworking, and patient leader. He is also known to be a devout Christian and a fan of basketball and football.

Chapo’s rise to the presidency is significant, as he is the first “born-free” President of Mozambique, having been born two years after the country’s independence from Portugal in 1975.

