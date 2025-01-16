Mutodi Confirms Leaked Draft Constitutional Bill To Move 2028 Elections To 2033

In a statement, Mutodi acknowledged the leaked document and said it remains a draft that is still being developed. He said:

However, on my own behalf and on behalf of the interested Honourable Members, I wish to categorically state that due process will be followed in accordance with the Standing Rules and Orders and the Constitution of Zimbabwe, leading to a properly approved motion.

We understand the leak due to a number of online exchanges between Honourable Members of the draft motion in its formative stages.

While we confirm authenticity of the contents of the proposed draft motion, we want to reiterate that until signed by its proponents and approved by the Honourable Speaker of Parliament Advocate JFN Mudenda, it remains a draft and work in progress.

It has come to our attention that a proposed motion on Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government term limits has been untimely leaked to the media.

Below is the leaked document that Mutodi confirmed to be authentic:

Motion on Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Term Limits

NOTING that Section 95(2)(b)of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for a term of the President to be five (5)years running alongside the life of Parliament;

NOTING that Section 91(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe sets only two (2) terms for the President to hold office in Zimbabwe;

NOTING that Section 143(1)and Section 277(1)(a) set a five-year term for the life of Parliament and LocalAuthority Representatives respectively which run concurrently with the term of the president;

FURTHER noting that Section328(7) of the Constitution creates disability for elected officials of the government to benefit from term limit extensions;

AND further noting that Section 328(6)(a) and (8) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe requires that a referendum be held for Constitutional amendments affecting term limits and that separate referendums be held for amendments to Sections 328(6) and (7);

CONCERNED that the aforementioned constitutional provisions do not meet the current aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe who would like to see the current national development trajectory continue under the leadership of His Excellency PresidentEmmerson DambudzoMnangagwa;

FURTHER concerned that the Zimbabwe political landscape has been plagued by toxicity and polarization, which call for a comprehensive electoral reform process, dialogue and consensus by all the people of Zimbabwe;

RECOGNIZING efforts made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to engage with all political players through the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Churches and other interested parties in charting a development-oriented, peaceful and prosperous nation of Zimbabwe in addition to His Excellency’s inspirational philosophy “NYIKAINOVAKWANEVENE VAYO”;

CONSIDERING that political leaders from across the political divide represented in Parliament agree that now is the time to heal, unite and create a formidable foundation for our democracy.

NOW THEREFORE calls upon the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to bring before this House for its approval, a ConstitutionalAmendment Bill that seeks to amend:

(a) Section 95(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to allow the term of the President to be extended by any period not exceeding 5 years as shall be determined by Parliament.

(b) Section 91(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to allow Parliament with an overwhelming majority to decide or determine an additional period of time the President may continue to hold office at the expiry of his or her second term.

(c) Section 143 (1) and 158(1)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to allow for the life of Parliament to be extended by such period Parliament may determine for the sake of economic development, peacebuilding and the restructuring of government including addition and abolition of government posts.

(d) Section 328 (7) to remove any disability to continue to hold office the Constitution has cast upon office bearers in elected positions whenever a term extension is introduced.

MOVER OF MOTION……………………………………HON DR. ENERGY MUTODI (MP)

SECONDED BY……………………………………………….HON CHARLES MOYO (MP)