Mwonzora Warns Attempts To Amend Constitution Will Deepen Zimbabwe's International Isolation

The unsigned motion, originated by ZANU PF MP for Bikita South Energy Mutodi and seconded by CCC legislator for Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Charles Moyo, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Wednesday, Mwonzora said amending the National Constitution will further isolate Zimbabwe and make the country a pariah state. Said Mwonzora (via ZimLive):

Zimbabwe is under international isolation. If we read the documents that established that isolation, ZDERA for example, and comments by the Commonwealth, we find out that one of the reasons we are under international isolation is the dearth of democratic practices. What this amendment will do is to cement Zimbabwe’s image as a pariah state. Zimbabwe will remain under sanctions and we think this is selfish on the part of those fighting for a third term.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly used various platforms, including an interview with CNN, to assert that he is a “constitutionalist” and will serve no more than two five-year terms.

However, Mwonzora has argued that Mnangagwa’s actions contradict this stance, accusing him of being the driving force behind efforts to “desecrate the constitution” by removing term limits. He said:

In our view, the president is indicating right while turning left. MPs want an additional unearned term because some of them are now unelectable. The claim that they have run the country so well Mnangagwa deserves a third term is not true. The common man and the common woman are not experiencing any of this.

Mwonzora played a key role in drafting the new constitution, which came into effect in 2013 during the Government of National Unity (GNU) era.

He believes the document “stands among the best in the world” and that the imposition of term limits was a deliberate decision by Zimbabweans to prevent a repeat of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

Mwonzora asserted that the constitution is sacrosanct and must be protected, and his party will strongly oppose any attempts to amend it. He said:

We are going to make preparations for a “No” vote during the referendum. In this case, there will be two referendums, the first would be a question on whether the term should be extended or not. We will join forces with whoever wants to join forces with us to fight this third term which amounts to desecration of the constitution. There will be a second referendum because the constitution says that even if there is an extension of a term, that extension cannot benefit the incumbent. There would need to be that referendum this time specifically stating whether or not Mnangagwa must stand again. These two referendums must not be held within six months of each other.

Mwonzora pointed out that Mnangagwa’s supporters are overlooking the fact that when his current term ends, he will be 86, and after an additional term, he will be 91.

He also highlighted that Zimbabweans are enduring severe economic hardships, exacerbated by over-taxation, low pensions, and the raising of the pensionable age to 70. Mwonzora stressed that these are the critical issues that MPs should be addressing.

