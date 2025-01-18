Civil Servant Fined US$400 For Abusing Rebate Scheme

She then created a fraudulent rebate letter with a fake ZIMRA reference, falsely claiming authorization from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to import the vehicle duty-free.

The fraudulent rebate letter caused the state to lose potential revenue amounting to ZWL$4,264,625.17.

Bhobho was fined US$400, with a two-month imprisonment sentence in default of payment.

The Civil Servants Rebate Scheme is a government initiative that allows eligible civil servants to import motor vehicles at a reduced duty rate.

The scheme aims to improve the conditions of service for civil servants by providing them with a non-monetary benefit.

Civil servants who have served at least 10 years in the public service (or 2 years for health sector employees) are eligible. There are no restrictions for doctors.

The imported vehicle must be less than 10 years old from the date of manufacture.

Civil servants need to submit various documents, including a signed application letter, vehicle details, a letter from their Permanent Secretary, a recommendation letter from the Public Service Commission, and proof of employment.

The rebate amount varies based on the civil servant’s grade, with maximum thresholds set for different grades.

The scheme has been extended to members of service commissions and other qualifying civil servants.

