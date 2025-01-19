Here Is How School-based Projects Differ From CALAs

When asked to clarify the new school-based projects, introduced under HBC, and how they differ from CALAs, Mhike responded:

School-based projects (SBP) are practical initiatives conducted at the school level, grounded in the local environment and circumstances. Unlike CALAs, which assess a broad range of subjects, these projects allow learners to focus on specific areas of interest, fostering creativity and minimising costs. A major difference, too, is that one SBP is conducted throughout the year per learning area, while CALAs were conducted per school term. The assessment of the SBP will follow both continuous assessment (CA) and summative assessment (SA). Continuous assessment will include recorded activities from the SBP and other activities done by the learners for assessment, while summative assessment will include end of week, month, term, year or checkpoints assessments which was not done in CALAs. For ECD (early childhood development), the model will mainly be continuous, with profiling and school-based projects, which is another shift from CALAs.

Mhike also revealed that the updated curriculum introduces several new learning areas that were not present in the previous cycle, responding to public feedback. He said:

In addition to core subjects like Mathematics and English, we now have Science and Technology (which include Science, Agriculture, Information and Communication Technology), Social Sciences (which include Social Studies; Heritage Studies; Family, Religious and Moral Education; Guidance and Counselling) and Physical Education and Arts (which include Physical Education, Mass Displays and Visual Performance and Arts). This restructuring aims to create a more holistic and engaging learning environment for learners. Technological developments have improved learner engagement in education by providing fun and enjoyable learning opportunities, such as simulations and blended learning. ICTs have reshaped the learning landscape, utilising tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to transform virtual learning spaces. This shift has fostered personalised learning, improved accessibility and encouraged collaboration. Technology has also provided accessible modes of instruction for learners with mobility challenges, assistive devices, corrective hearing devices and speech therapy. Therefore, the curriculum framework should emphasise on investment in digital infrastructural development and retooling to leverage technological opportunities. In order to strengthen a conducive learning environment, the curriculum will promote use of the internet of things (IoT), robotics, AI and block chain. Avoidance of explicit content and upsetting visuals are important aspects of digital safety. Ensuring universal design elements are incorporated into every new school building to improve accessibility and everyone’s safety is also a priority. There is also encouragement of the construction of safe infrastructure, such as playgrounds, water sanitation and hygiene facilities, furniture and sanitary restrooms, that are age- and disability-appropriate.

