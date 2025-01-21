Donald Trump Inaugurated As 47th U.S. President

Trump pardoned about 1,500 people charged in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack and commuted the sentences of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy.

He signed an executive action delaying the TikTok ban enforcement for 75 days, giving the president broad discretion on how to enforce the ban on the Chinese-owned video app.

In his inaugural address, Trump vowed that “the golden age of America” was starting, listing his priorities on trade, immigration, and national security.

Trump expressed doubt about the Gaza ceasefire deal lasting, despite claiming credit for brokering the agreement between Israel and Hamas. He said:

I’m not confident. It’s not our war, it’s their war, but I’m not confident. I think they’re very weakened on the other side.

Trump made the remarks from the Oval Office early Monday when asked if the U.S. could help maintain the truce.

The Gaza ceasefire is a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, the ceasefire includes a prisoner exchange and increased humanitarian aid.

The initial phase involves releasing Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, along with the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

