Health Ministry Begins Procurement Of Cancer Treatment Machines, Says Official

On January 13, 2025, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) requested information from the Health Ministry. They sought details on how the sugar tax revenue was utilised.

The doctors based their request on section 7 of the Freedom of Information Act [Chapter 10:33].

In December 2024, Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga reported that the government collected US$30.8 million from the sugar surtax. This revenue was generated since the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 16 of 2024 in February.

Responding to NewsDay, Donald Mujiri, spokesperson for the Health and Child Care Ministry, said that the procurement of cancer treatment machines has received all necessary approvals. Said Mujiri:

The Health and Child Care Ministry has identified the need to procure cancer treatment machines, which have been a critical requirement in the health sector since 2018. The Ministry of Health has already started the procurement process for the much-needed cancer treatment machines and has received all the required approvals from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

A 2023 report says Zimbabwe is recording around 8,500 new cancer cases annually. This number has been steadily increasing over the years.

The most common cancers in Zimbabwe include cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and Kaposi sarcoma

Tags

Leave a Comment