Zimbabwe’s Cycle of Betrayal
Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
Is it not a pity how the people of Zimbabwe have been duped not once, but twice? The first betrayal came from figures like Cecil Rhodes and his clansmen, who, under the guise of imperialism, promised development and progress but instead exploited the land and its resources for their own gain. Today, a similar betrayal unfolds, this time at the hands of those who once fought for liberation. Ironically, it is fellow black Zimbabweans who have perpetuated this cycle of deception, leaving many citizens feeling disillusioned and betrayed.
In the late 19th century, Rhodes and his associates entered Zimbabwe, then known as Southern Rhodesia, with promises of prosperity. They claimed they would bring civilisation, education and economic opportunities to the indigenous population. However, the reality was starkly different. The colonisers seized land, exploited natural resources and established a system that benefitted a small elite while disenfranchising the majority. This period of exploitation sowed the seeds of distrust among the people, an attitude that has persisted through generations.
Fast forward to the post-independence era, where the promise of liberation ignited hope among Zimbabweans. Leaders such as Robert Mugabe emerged as icons of resistance, rallying the populace with the promise of a better future. Many believed that independence would usher in a new era of equality, justiceband economic stability. However, as the 45 years have passed, it became increasingly evident that the liberation struggle had merely replaced one form of exploitation with another. Politicians who once championed the cause of the oppressed began to enrich themselves at the expense of the very people they vowed to uplift.
The transition from liberation fighters to self-serving politicians has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Zimbabweans. Corruption has become endemic, with leaders amassing wealth while the majority struggle to make ends meet. Promises of economic reform and social justice have been replaced by a culture of patronage and nepotism. The very institutions that were meant to serve the people have been warped, prioritising the interests of the elite over the needs of the populace.
It is not just the economic betrayal that stings, it is the erosion of trust in leadership. Zimbabweans are now acutely aware of the duplicity of politicians who continue to recite the mantra of liberation while engaging in practices that undermine the very principles of freedom and equality. This betrayal has manifested in widespread apathy and disillusionment. Many citizens have lost faith in the political process, believing that no matter who is in power, the outcome will be the same, a perpetuation of the status quo.
The ramifications of this disillusionment are profound. A generation that once believed in the dream of a prosperous Zimbabwe is now questioning the very foundations of their society. The youth, disenchanted by the empty promises of their leaders, are increasingly turning to alternative means of expression and activism. Social movements and grassroots organisations are emerging, challenging the narrative that has dominated Zimbabwean politics for decades.
This cycle of betrayal that has ensnared Zimbabweans is a tragic reflection of a deeper systemic issue. The hope that once accompanied liberation has been overshadowed by the reality of disillusionment. As Zimbabweans grapple with this legacy, the question remains, how can they reclaim their narrative and rebuild a nation that truly serves its people? Only time will tell if the spirit of resistance can be rekindled, leading to genuine change and accountability in leadership.
Izvi hazvichaita.