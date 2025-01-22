Treasury Allocates ZiG$170 Million To ZANU PF And CCC

4 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 07:12:40 GMT

ZANU PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will share ZiG$170 million this year, allocated by the Treasury in the National Budget to fund political parties meeting the required voter threshold under the Political Parties Finance Act.

The funds will be distributed based on the number of seats each party holds in the National Assembly. As ZANU PF holds a two-thirds majority, it will receive the largest share of the ZiG$170 million.

In the August 2023 general election, ZANU PF won 137 geographical constituencies, while CCC secured 73. Consequently, ZANU PF will receive the bulk of the funds.

