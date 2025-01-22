Treasury Allocates ZiG$170 Million To ZANU PF And CCC
ZANU PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will share ZiG$170 million this year, allocated by the Treasury in the National Budget to fund political parties meeting the required voter threshold under the Political Parties Finance Act.
The funds will be distributed based on the number of seats each party holds in the National Assembly. As ZANU PF holds a two-thirds majority, it will receive the largest share of the ZiG$170 million.
In the August 2023 general election, ZANU PF won 137 geographical constituencies, while CCC secured 73. Consequently, ZANU PF will receive the bulk of the funds.
Speaking to The Herald, ZANU PF director of information and publicity, Farai Marapira, said that the funds will be used to pay party employees, among other needs. He said:
As ZANU PF we appreciate these funds as they enable us to rejuvenate and revamp our party. As a party with structures, these funds assist us in getting feedback from our grassroots as well as communicating leadership positions. We have offices and officers and attendant office bills that need to be paid and these funds go a long way in ensuring this happens.
Nqobizitha Mlilo, spokesperson for CCC faction leader Sengezo Tshabangu, said that while the opposition appreciates the funds disbursed under the Political Parties Finance Act, they will provide substantive comments once the money has been released to them.