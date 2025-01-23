Crisis Coalition Vows To Challenge ZANU PF's Push To Extend Mnangagwa's Rule

The CiZC held a meeting on Wednesday with participants from various sectors, including labour, the church, business, parliamentarians, war veterans, political parties, students, women, and youth organizations. CiZC said in a statement:

The primary objective of the meeting was to devise a comprehensive, collective strategy aimed at resisting the erosion of constitutional norms and protecting democratic governance against the backdrop of proposed amendments that threaten to entrench authoritarian rule. The participants reached a clear and unanimous consensus regarding the proposed constitutional amendments aimed at removing presidential term limits. The participants firmly argued that such changes would significantly undermine the spirit and collective will of the Zimbabwean populace. The meeting explicitly rejected these amendments, characterizing them as self-serving manoeuvres orchestrated by a small clique of politicians pursuing personal ambitions over the broader interests of the nation. This clique's pursuit of power, they noted, undermines the very foundation of Zimbabwe's democracy. Furthermore, the meeting underscored that these proposed amendments, fundamentally contradict the democratic principles enunciated in the country's constitution. The meeting expressed concern that enacting such changes would exacerbate the lingering legitimacy crisis leading to increased international isolation and a further decline in the country's global standing.

The participants tasked CiZC with building an inclusive movement from all sectors of society to defend democratic space and resist the proposed constitutional amendment.

This aims to unite various stakeholders, including the media, diplomats, community mobilizers, and rapid response teams, to empower ordinary Zimbabweans to engage in this cause.

The meeting also resolved to organize a national all-stakeholders convention to prepare for a united response, specifically a collective Vote NO if a referendum is called regarding any constitutional changes.

