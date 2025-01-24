Former Chitungwiza Mayor Granted Bail After Leading Protest Against Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid

8 minutes ago Fri, 24 Jan 2025 08:55:44 GMT

Former Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been released on bail after being arrested for allegedly leading a protest against ZANU PF’s campaign to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Maiko, a former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Councillor, was arrested on 21 January 2025.

He was charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.

Feedback