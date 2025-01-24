Former Chitungwiza Mayor Granted Bail After Leading Protest Against Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid
Former Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko has been released on bail after being arrested for allegedly leading a protest against ZANU PF’s campaign to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Maiko, a former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Councillor, was arrested on 21 January 2025.
He was charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.
Prosecutors alleged that Maiko and about 50 accomplices, who have not yet been apprehended, held an unsanctioned gathering at Zengeza 3 Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.
The protest was against ZANU PF’s plans to extend President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.
Prosecutors claimed that Maiko and his accomplices sang political songs and chanted slogans like “2030 tazviramba” (“No to 2030”), “siyanai naye Chamisa” (“Leave Chamisa alone”), and “Pasi na Mnangagwa” (“Down with Mnangagwa”).
The 37-year-old Maiko and his accomplices reportedly dispersed after the alleged offence.
Maiko, represented by human rights lawyer Tapiwa Muchineripi, was set free on 23 January 2025 by Chitungwiza Magistrate Dennis Mangosi.
He was granted bail of $200 and ordered to report once a week on Fridays at ZRP St Mary’s Police Station in Chitungwiza.