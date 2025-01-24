Mahere Decries "ED2030" Agenda As Power Grab By A Corrupt ZANU PF "Coterie"

She argued that the ED2030 agenda is being driven by “a small coterie of power mongers in ZANU PF who want to extend their incompetent, corrupt rule.”

Mahere’s scathing rebuke comes in the wake of ZANU PF’s efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure, which the opposition leader sees as an affront to Zimbabwe’s democratic principles and the will of the people.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mahere rejected the suggestion that those who oppose any proposed extension of presidential term limits are merely acting at the behest of Western interests. She wrote:

Zimbabweans are smart enough to be able to call out unconstitutional abuses of power and regressive imperial tendencies when we see them.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere criticized the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) for their vocal opposition to the proposed presidential term limit extension.

Muswere claimed that the ZHOCD consists of “donor-funded individuals pretending to represent the Church in Zimbabwe.”

Responding to Muswere’s statement, Mahere asserted that the majority of Zimbabweans do not support the ED2030 agenda.

She said Zimbabweans had overwhelmingly voted in favour of the current constitution, which limits presidential terms to two.

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations had previously warned that extending Mnangagwa’s term would amount to a “coup against the constitution.” Said Mahere:

The 2013 Constitution which imposes strict term limits on the presidency was passed by a referendum by the people of Zimbabwe. The people have not said they want that to change. Indeed, we do not. A small coterie of power mongers in Zanu PF who want to extend their incompetent, corrupt rule cannot usurp the Constitution and what the people declared as their collective will in the constitutional referendum. This is the essence of why Zimbabweans were so opposed to Robert Mugabe – yet here you are, trying to revive his penchant for holding onto power when it is time for change. Never in a million years, Ian Smith said. I will rule from the grave, Robert Mugabe said. Until 2030 you say. History will tell you it never works.

