Zimbabwe Health Update: Latest Figures on Malaria, Typhoid, Cholera, and Anthrax
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has released the weekly disease report for the week ending on 12 January 2024.
The report highlights a total of 639 malaria cases and one death in Guruve. Notably, 10.3% of these cases involved children under five years old. The provinces with the highest number of cases were Manicaland with 354 and Mashonaland Central with 117. The cumulative figures now stand at 1,138 cases and four deaths.
This week, one suspected typhoid case was reported, with no deaths. The cumulative figures for typhoid are one suspected case, no deaths, and a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0%.
A total of 26 suspected cholera cases and one suspected death were reported this week. The suspected death occurred in Harare Province’s southern districts. Out of the suspected cases, 25 were from Mazowe District, and one was from Harare’s Southern District.
The cumulative figures for cholera are 72 suspected cases, one suspected death, and no confirmed deaths, with a cumulative CFR of 1.4%. All provinces and cities are expected to strengthen their Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) on surveillance, infection prevention and control (IPC), and case management.
This week also saw 188 dysentery cases with no deaths reported. The provinces with the highest number of clinical dysentery cases were Mashonaland Central with 96 and Mashonaland West with 92. The cumulative figures for dysentery are 934 cases and no deaths.
New anthrax cases were recorded, with three cases in Gokwe North District, two in Sanyati District, and two in Mwenezi District, bringing the cumulative figures to 12 cases and no deaths.
Furthermore, there were 6,506 common diarrhoea cases reported this week, resulting in seven deaths. The deaths were reported from Sally Mugabe Hospital (6) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (1) in Harare Metropolitan Province.