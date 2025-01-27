Agritex Officer Steals 41 Bags Of Fertiliser From Accident Scene
An Agricultural Extension (Agritex) officer is among several people sentenced to four months in jail for stealing 41×50 kgs of fertilizer from a damaged haulage truck in Shurugwi, reported The Mirror.
The trial magistrate, Sithabile Zungula, suspended the sentence as the 41 bags of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, valued at US$1,517, were recovered.
Dominica Shumba (62), an Agritex officer, escaped a custodial sentence along with Tariro Chisuva (46), Mary Mukanda Bvute (52), Vaidah Dube (63), Nyasha Mlambo (35), Vimbai Madumani (37), Netsai Tomu (43), and Happison Mpofu (28), all from Mufiri Village, Chief Banga in Shurugwi.
The court heard that Bernard Ndebeka was driving a G and H Transport haulage truck registration number FR 83JC GP from South Africa to Zambia, carrying bulk ammonium fertilizers. The truck was involved in a road traffic accident along the Shurugwi – Mhandamabwe road at Mufiri Village.
Ndebeka sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, leaving the truck unattended. Shumba and other villagers stole 41 bags of fertilizer while the truck was unattended.
Ndebeka filed a police report, and investigations led to the recovery of the 41 bags and the arrest of Shumba and the other villagers.