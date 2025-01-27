Agritex Officer Steals 41 Bags Of Fertiliser From Accident Scene

6 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 10:06:31 GMT

An Agricultural Extension (Agritex) officer is among several people sentenced to four months in jail for stealing 41×50 kgs of fertilizer from a damaged haulage truck in Shurugwi, reported The Mirror.

The trial magistrate, Sithabile Zungula, suspended the sentence as the 41 bags of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, valued at US$1,517, were recovered.

Dominica Shumba (62), an Agritex officer, escaped a custodial sentence along with Tariro Chisuva (46), Mary Mukanda Bvute (52), Vaidah Dube (63), Nyasha Mlambo (35), Vimbai Madumani (37), Netsai Tomu (43), and Happison Mpofu (28), all from Mufiri Village, Chief Banga in Shurugwi.

