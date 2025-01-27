ZIMRA’s Smuggling Crackdown Blamed For Empty Shop Shelves
The shortage of consumer goods from formal wholesalers and retailers is partly due to ongoing anti-smuggling operations by a multi-sectoral taskforce, a senior official has stated.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is leading the taskforce, which includes ZIMRA, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Consumer Protection Commission, and other law-enforcement agencies.
George Charamba, spokesperson for the Presidency, commented on the recently promulgated Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025.
These regulations require manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to provide proof that customs duty has been paid for goods in their possession.
Charamba revealed that ZIMRA is currently holding 30-tonne loads of consumer goods sourced from South Africa, intended for smuggling into Zimbabwe. Charamba posted on X:
What you may not know is that ZIMRA is holding 30-tonne loads upon loads of consumer goods sourced in SA and meant to be smuggled into Zimbabwe. These trucks belonged to different wholesalers and retailers.
The low stock levels we see in the formal market are partly related to management issues and partly to impounded contraband from the ongoing anti-smuggling operations. We know where we are going; there will be order in the market. Trust us!
Over the weekend, ZIMRA Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa said that ZIMRA impounded goods valued at approximately US$2.4 million and state warehouses are at full capacity with recovered goods.