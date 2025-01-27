ZIMRA’s Smuggling Crackdown Blamed For Empty Shop Shelves

3 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 21:30:42 GMT

The shortage of consumer goods from formal wholesalers and retailers is partly due to ongoing anti-smuggling operations by a multi-sectoral taskforce, a senior official has stated.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is leading the taskforce, which includes ZIMRA, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Consumer Protection Commission, and other law-enforcement agencies.

George Charamba, spokesperson for the Presidency, commented on the recently promulgated Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025.

