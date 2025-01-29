Chivayo Hits Back At VP Chiwenga, Calls Him "A Failed Politician"

In his speech, Chiwenga referenced individuals who, during the liberation struggle, were known as “zvigananda,” a term used to describe people who had gained wealth through dishonest means.

Some interpreted this as a thinly veiled reference to Chivayo, who has been accused of amassing large sums from inflated state tenders.

In a statement posted on his social media pages on Wednesday, Chivayo responded, declaring that he would not be “moved by nor shaken by any veiled threats from failed politicians.” He wrote:

I will always support President E.D. Mnangagwa and ZANU PF’s vision, and no individual, Big or Small, can instill fear in me to decide otherwise. I will neither be moved by nor shaken by any veiled threats from failed politicians.

In the same statement, Chivayo also denied any involvement in a letter allegedly written by him, which reportedly requested local banks to permit him to withdraw up to US$20 million per month for various transactions.

In 2005, Chivayo was convicted of money laundering. He received a five-year prison sentence, with two years suspended. The case involved R837,000, which was part of the proceeds of a crime.

