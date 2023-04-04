Michael Mataruka
Michael Mataruka was elected to Ruwa Local board in 2023, and then elected as Chair of that board. He was a CCC candidate.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
On 19 September 2023, Ruwa Local Board elected as Chair, Michael Mataruka, (Cllr Ward 4) and Spakhamile Sallany Mhlanga (Cllr, Women’s Quota) the Deputy Chair. Tafadzwa Muguti Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland East directed the elections. [1]
Further Reading
References
