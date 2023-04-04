Miniyothabo Baloyi was married to Constantino Chiwenga in 2022. She became his third wife after he divorced Marry Mubaiwa in 2019 and Jocelyn Mauchaza in 2010.

Personal Details

Miniyothabo Baloyi was born in 1976 in Nkayi or Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province. (Sources disagree). [1] [2]



School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School education.

2005 to 2009 - Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chinese, Chinese Mandarin, Chinapla University of Foreign Languages. (English, French, Mandarin Chinese).

2016 to 2018 - Masters in International Relations, University of Zimbabwe.

2019 to 2022 - Doctorate in Business Leadership, Business Administration and Management, Midlands State University. [3]

