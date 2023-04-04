Torerayi Moyo (or Torerai Moyo) is a politician and was appointed Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in 2023. He was the chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education in the 9th Parliament. [1]

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Primary:

Secondary:

Tertiary: 1992-1993, Diploma in Education Gweru Teachers College (Post A Level Program).

1999-2001, BA Honours History (Majoring in Economic History) University of Zimbabwe.

2002-2003, Masters in Economic History, University of Zimbabwe.

PhD candidate at Rhodes University Focusing on Politics of Urban Housing in Harare - A comparative analysis of the colonial and post-colonial Zimbabwe -Publications- National and strategic studies Volume 1 and 2: These are being used by Polytechnic and Teachers colleges.

