Torerayi Moyo
|Torerayi Moyo
|Born
|Torerayi Moyo
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
Torerayi Moyo (or Torerai Moyo) is a politician and was appointed Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in 2023. He was the chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education in the 9th Parliament. [1]
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Primary:
Secondary:
Tertiary: 1992-1993, Diploma in Education Gweru Teachers College (Post A Level Program).
1999-2001, BA Honours History (Majoring in Economic History) University of Zimbabwe.
2002-2003, Masters in Economic History, University of Zimbabwe.
PhD candidate at Rhodes University Focusing on Politics of Urban Housing in Harare - A comparative analysis of the colonial and post-colonial Zimbabwe -Publications- National and strategic studies Volume 1 and 2: These are being used by Polytechnic and Teachers colleges.
Service/Career
Taught at:
- 1994-1995, Dalny Mine Secondary in Chakari.
- 1995-2002, Ngezi High in Mhondoro Ngezi.
- 2002-2003, St Oswald's High School, Mhondoro Ngezi
- 2004-2005, Harare Polytechnic, Teaching National and Strategic Studies
- 2005 -2018, University of Zimbabwe In the Department of Curriculum and Arts Education Faculty of Education.
In 2018, Moyo was elected Member of Parliament for Gokwe Chireya Zanu PF. He also became the Chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education. [2]
Moyo was again voted the MP for Gokwe Chireya in Elections held on 23 August 2023, beating the Citizens' Coalition for Change candidate Joseph Gumbo and Independent candidate Jeremiah Ndhlukulani.
Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023. The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education is Torerayi Moyo, with deputy Angeline Gata. [3]
Events
In 2021, Moyo prompted the then Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, to order the then Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema to present a report explaining the decline in the 2020 Grade Seven examination national pass rate.
Moyo had asked if there was a government policy in place to cater for learners who had dismally performed in their examinations. He said:
My question is directed to the Hon. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in view of the decline in the pass rate of Grade 7 district examinations for 2020 which saw a decline from 46.9% in 2019 to 27.1% in 2020. What is Government policy towards the students and schools that performed dismally in the Grade 7 examinations? Should they proceed to Form 1 or should they be given a chance to rewrite the examinations and what happens to the schools that performed 0% during the Grade 7 examinations?
