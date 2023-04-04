Education

Chikohora attended Cecil John Rhodes Primary School, Fletcher High and Kwekwe High for his secondary education. He is also a holder of the following:

Bachelor of Accounting Science - University of South Africa

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Accounting - University of Zimbabwe.

Master of Business Administration

Service/Career

In 2011, Chikohora was the sitting president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, one of the country’s biggest representative bodies for business.

Chikohora is a former secretary general of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) business council.[3]

Events

Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD)

Despite not contesting in the 2018 presidential elections, Chikohora was POLAD head of the economic thematic committee.[4]

Nomination Court June 2023

The nomination court on 21 June 2023 produced eleven presidential candidates for the August elections.[5] They are:

Elisabeth Valerio Duly Nominated

On 16 August 2023, ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana said: following an order of the Electoral Court sitting in Harare, issued on 19 July 2023, Ms. Elisabeth Isabel Valerio, a candidate sponsored by the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, is hereby declared a duly nominated Presidential candidate. The other aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira’s appeals were rejected by the courts. Her nomination papers were rejected despite providing bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000. The other candidates are Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.

2023 Results

Total votes: 4 440 449

Trivia

Chokohora's role model is Nelson Mandela and his inspiration is the Biblical King David.