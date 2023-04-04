Trust Chikohora
|Trust Chikohora
|Born
|Trust Chikohora
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD)
Trust Chikohora is a Zimbabwean chartered accountant and politician. He is the president of the Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD).
The Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development is composed of several political parties, namely Coalition for Democrats (CODE), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rebuilding Zimbabwe Party (RZP), United Democratic People’s Party (UDPP) and Straight Black Pride Zimbabwe Partnership.[1]
Background
Chikohora was born in the rural parts of Masvingo and moved to Gweru at the age of three.[2]
Education
Chikohora attended Cecil John Rhodes Primary School, Fletcher High and Kwekwe High for his secondary education. He is also a holder of the following:
- Bachelor of Accounting Science - University of South Africa
- Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Accounting - University of Zimbabwe.
- Master of Business Administration
Service/Career
In 2011, Chikohora was the sitting president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, one of the country’s biggest representative bodies for business.
Chikohora is a former secretary general of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) business council.[3]
Events
Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD)
Despite not contesting in the 2018 presidential elections, Chikohora was POLAD head of the economic thematic committee.[4]
Nomination Court June 2023
The nomination court on 21 June 2023 produced eleven presidential candidates for the August elections.[5] They are:
- Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress),
- Nelson Chamisa (CCC),
- Trust Chikohora (ZCPD),
- Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP),
- Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent),
- Lovemore Madhuku (NCA),
- Emmerson Mnangagwa (ZANU PF),
- Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC),
- Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC),
- Douglas Mwonzora (MDC),
- Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).
Elisabeth Valerio Duly Nominated
On 16 August 2023, ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana said: following an order of the Electoral Court sitting in Harare, issued on 19 July 2023, Ms. Elisabeth Isabel Valerio, a candidate sponsored by the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, is hereby declared a duly nominated Presidential candidate. The other aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira’s appeals were rejected by the courts. Her nomination papers were rejected despite providing bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000. The other candidates are Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP. [6]
2023 Results
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of votes
|Joseph Makamba Busha (FreeZim Congress)
|18 816
|0.4%
|Nelson Chamisa (CCC)
|1 968 343
|44.3%
|Trust Chikohora (ZCPD)
|10 230
|0.2%
|Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP)
|13 060
|0.3%
|Lovemore Madhuku (NCA)
|5 323
|0.1%
|Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF)
|2 350 711
|52.9%
|Wilbert Mubaiwa (National People's Congress) (NPC)
|53 517
|1.2%
|Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC)
|7 053
|0.1%
|Elisabeth Valerio (UZA)
|6 989
|0.15%
|Harry Peter Wilson (Democratic Opposition Party) (DOP)
|6 743
|0.15%
Total votes: 4 440 449
Trivia
Chokohora's role model is Nelson Mandela and his inspiration is the Biblical King David.
Further Reading
- ↑ Desire Tshuma, ZCPD Introduces 2023 Election Candidates, The Observer, Published: 03 April 2023, Retrieved: 23 June 2023
- ↑ Golden Sibanda, Trust Chikohora: A man of few words, The Herald1, Published: 09 February 2011, Retrieved: 23 June 2023
- ↑ Stephen Chadenga, ‘Zim needs inclusive govt’, The Standard, Published: 14 April 2023, Retrieved: 23 June 2023
- ↑ Mandla Tshuma, ‘POLAD economic summit to provide solutions to economy’, CITE, Published: 17 February 2020, Retrieved: 23 June 2023
- ↑ 11 candidates vie for Presidency, The Herald, Published: 23 June 2023, Retrieved: 23 June 2023
- ↑ ZEC Declares Elisabeth Valerio A Duly Nominated Presidential Candidate, Pindula, Published: 16 August 2023, Retrieved: 18 August 2023