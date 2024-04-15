Broadcast Technician

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist students and lecturers in their practical modules.

Take custody of all department’s broadcast equipment and training studios.

Assist students in their audio-visual productions.

Ensure quality control in the department’s studio, electronic field productions and post production activities.

Installation and operation of broadcast equipment.

Maintenance and servicing of broadcast equipment.

Troubleshooting broadcast hardware and software problems.

Assist in drafting department policies that comply with proper handling and use of broadcast equipment and technologies.

Liaising with external service providers.

Any other relevant duties as may be assigned.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

A first Honours Degree in Communication/Journalism/Media Studies/Film Studies/Graphic Design and Editing/Electronics/Telecoms with at least a 2:1 class.

At least 3 years experience in a broadcasting or video production environment.

At least 1 year experience at a tertiary education institution is an added advantage.

A Master’s Degree in Communication/Journalism/Media Studies/Film Studies/Graphic Design and Editing/Electronics/Telecoms is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 26 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message