Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a competent Business Development Manager to join its Econet life team. The main purpose of the position is to ensure the implementation of market penetration and adoption of life assurance product strategies by the marketing and sales shared services or partners and to develop business products and markets driven by consumer and market insights and technology changes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops life assurance business partnerships and maintains relationships through engagements in conjunction with shared services.

Recommends research methodology and advises Econet Life teams on pensions, financial planning, Mobile Insurance and Micro Insurance group life assurance products and technology that may advance Econet Life, where possible.

Establishes key trends through conducting of research and gathering of business intelligence, for the business in Liason with the Market Research Manager.

Develops and monitors OPEX and CAPEX budget for the section including budgeting expenditure for research and development of new products for inclusion in the departmental business plans.

Reviews daily, weekly & monthly product performance reports and recommends interventions to ensure achievement of budgeted revenues.

Proposes Concept Paper in liaison with the Underwritting department and other departments (e.g. Information Systems) and submits for approval.

Develops and updates Business Development strategy for EconetLife (Pvt) Ltd and submits to the Chief Life Officer Econet Life (Pvt) LTD for agreement.

Oversees market development and product penetration in new markets (Regional and internationally.

Brand resonance with the retail segment through tailored events and corporate social responsibility.

Ensures all clients have adequate contractual documents (Fund Rules, Policy documents, SLAs, Employee Booklets).

Ensure Pension Fund discontinuance are registered with the Commissioner of Insurance.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in insurance & risk management or Acturial science.

5 years of experience in financial services dealing with Pension Funds, Group Life assurance schemes, Group Funeral Schemes and Micro Insurance technologies.

Strong interpersonal & communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/business-development-manager-3/

Deadline: 30 May 2023