Client Relationship Officer (Zvishavane & Gweru)

Job Description

Working closely with the Senior Relationship Officer the job holder will ensure implementation of sales and business growth strategies of lending and at the same time ensure quality of the loans portfolio (loans being to individuals and groups and across loan products) under OMFIN. He/she will identify business growth opportunities, acquire clients in area of jurisdiction, provide support first through facilitating opening of CABS Business/Personal Account, manage daily account utilization, mobile banking linkage and exposure for usage towards future lending and build a sizeable portfolio in both OMUT deposits (LSF and own account) while ensuring excellent client experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Proactively market and generate business through in taking new groups or add on clients to already existing groups through client recruitment, and disbursement.

Undertake regular calls and visits to customers to ensure effective relationship management both at pre-loan appraisal, post disbursement and engage guarantor.

Maintain up to date records especially weekly Periodic Transaction Reports and Client Status Reports for client updates availed during group meetings.

Cross sell all Old Mutual Group products and services to both existing and potential clients.

Implementation of business growth initiatives including marketing activities, new business sign ups, new clients join in, front any potential partnerships to Branch Manager for review especially where such partnerships can lead to increased customer base.

Prepare loan form applications to present to BCC and do credit appraisals, analysis and present in meetings for further review & recommendations.

Adhere to current procedures, processes, memos and circulars as may be issued from time to time in line to credit, operations and other set guidelines within Old Mutual Finance

Address all customer queries within stipulated Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Monitor the portfolio quality on daily basis and proactively institute remedial actions.

Maintain sound relationships with all borrowing clients.

Liaison with the branch leadership team, local authority i.e. chiefs, opinion leaders to reinforce loan collections.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Business And Finance, Bachelors Degree (B): Marketing And Business Management.

At least 1 year as a Relationship Officer either in group or micro loan lending.

Technical Knowledge, Ownership, Initiating Action, Gaining Commitment, Decision Making, Client Focus.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/login?redirect=%2Fen-US%2FOld_Mutual_Careers%2Fjob%2FZvishavane%2FClient-Relationship-Officer_JR-40431%2Fapply%2FautofillWithResume%3Fredirect%3D%25252Fen-US%25252FOld_Mutual_Careers%25252Fjob%25252FMasvingo%25252FUndertaker_JR-40442%25252Fapply%25252FapplyManually%25253Fsource%25253DOML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn%26locationCountry%3Ddb69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 06 June 2023