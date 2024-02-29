Clinical Officer for Outreach team: Substantive (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. PSZ is seeking outstanding candidates for the above mentioned position.
Location: Matabeleland North
The Clinical Officer is responsible for providing high quality family planning services with a focus on long term and permanent methods. The Clinical Officer reports to the Outreach Team Leader. The incumbent will also be responsible for the following among other duties, assessing client’s health needs; providing advice on family planning and other sexual reproductive health services. Practicing high standards of infection prevention at all times and ensure clinical protocols are maintained and maintains accurate and confidential client records. Participating in stock management, and report writing, incumbent will also be responsible for counselling clients and providing advice on sexually transmitted infections and other sexual reproductive health services. Helping to give choices on Family Planning to clients and contributing towards ensuring that the Outreach standard operating procedures are followed and any other duties as reasonably assigned from time to time.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide family planning services and perform procedures which includes Tubal Ligations, Vasectomies, implant & IUCD insertion/removal.
- Ensuring that clinical standards are adhered to as well as provision of quality service.
- Representing PSZ at provincial and district stakeholder meetings.
- Augmenting service provision –primary health care, family planning, and other SRH services.
- Counseling of clients and providing advice on various methods of Family Planning to enable the client to make an informed decision.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Clinical Officer and General Nursing
- Diploma in Midwifery is a requirement..
- Current Practicing Certificate from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe is a requirement.
- Knowledge of modern FP methods, Trained and Certified in IUCD and Implants is a requirement.
- Forensic License (M.C.A.Z).
- At least 2-3 years post qualification in Family Planning.
- Computer Literacy (Able to use Microsoft packages e.g. Excel, word, PowerPoint etc.).
- Team player.
- High sense of accountability and responsibility.
- A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Clinical Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Email your CV to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits.
Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI safeguarding guidelines.
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
