Data Analyst (Harare)

In Zimbabwe, WFP has a strong track record of delivering food assistance and managing supply chains during crises, while building resilience to shocks among vulnerable communities. The July 2022-December 2026 Country Strategic Plan (CSP) provides a road map to promote shock-responsive social protection and sustainable and resilient food systems. The Plan articulates collaborative efforts to better anticipate future needs, improve data and forecasting and strengthen livelihoods and local capacities to withstand, respond to and adapt more readily to sudden or chronic stresses. WFP is supporting informed decision making on food security and nutrition in Zimbabwe, and integrating nutrition, gender, protection and inclusion, youth engagement, technological innovation and decentralized zero hunger action throughout the plan. WFP is establishing new partnerships and leveraging existing ones to their full potential, including those with the other Rome-based and other United Nations agencies.

WFP Zimbabwe’s July 2022-December 2026 CSP focuses on the below areas:

Social and humanitarian assistance for food-and nutrition-insecure populations in targeted rural and urban areas.

Support to urban food insecure households for resilient livelihoods.

Support to rural communities for climate resilient livelihoods, sustainable management of natural resources and enhanced participation in local markets and value chains.

Collaboration with national actors to enhance capacities to develop, coordinate and implement well-informed, effective and equitable actions for achieving food and nutrition security.

Services to humanitarian and development actors in Zimbabwe so they can implement their programmes and provide support to their beneficiaries in an efficient, effective and reliable way at all times, including during crises

Based in the Research, Assessment, and Monitoring Unit, the data analyst will support WFP’s priorities, with a focus on conducting analysis and interpretation of results to generate evidence that better informs operations and measures program performance and impact. In particular, the job holder will support the analysis of data for monitoring and measurement of both humanitarian response and resilience-building programs. The staff member will work under the guidance and supervision of the Head of Research, Assessment, and Monitoring.

Assist with the development of new electronic data collection tools, and prepare syntaxes and scripts for the calculation of outcome indicators.

Create online visualizations that support real-time evidence-based insights, strategic and operational decision-making for improved programme performance.

Develop a data library to collate and curate evidence-based products and contribute to the archiving and use of data sets for primary and secondary use.

Make data available in real-time for optimal data utilization and undertake regular data review meetings with key stakeholders.

Prepare and update an online tool for tracking the implementation of monitoring and review recommendations.

Ensure the entire data processing system (collection, storage, use, dissemination and erasure) adheres to the principles of corporate data protection and privacy.

Support the building of data bridges linking data to centralized databases, while ensuring alignment with WFP data ontology and classification.

Prepare a range of reports and data analysis (e.g. food assistance needs, resource utilization, program status, performance) and highlight trends/issues ensuring deliverables adhere to corporate standards and quality control.

Liaise with internal counterparts to support effective collaboration, implementation and monitoring of ongoing project activities.

Assist in planning, monitoring and reconciling budgets to ensure efficient use of all financial resources.

Education: University degree in a field relevant to measurement (statistics, data science, econometrics, or research) with additional years of related work experience and/or training/courses.

Experience: 6 years of related work experience with Tableau, quantitative data analysis software (e.g., SPSS, STATA and/or R), qualitative data analysis software (e.g., NVivo, MAXQDA and/or ATLAS.ti) and Python required. Experience with additional programming languages is a plus.

Experience in designing and conducting advanced quantitative and qualitative analyses and the generation of evidence-based dashboards and reports is highly desirable.

These are the common standards of behaviour that guide HOW we work together to accomplish our mission.

Leads by Example with Integrit Drives Results and Delivers on Commitments Fosters Inclusive and Collaborative Teamwor Applies Strategic Thinking Builds and Maintains Sustainable Partnerships

Builds and Maintains Sustainable Partnerships Lives the WFP values and shows humanity and integrity by role-modeling care for others Delivers on commitments and adapts readily to changeIs inclusive and collaborative, and contributes to a culture of learning and personal growth Demonstrates commitment to gathering perspectives, analyze options and risks, and proposing new ways of doing things Builds and nurtures external partnerships and collaborates with partners to deliver common objectives

Delivers on commitments and adapts readily to changeIs inclusive and collaborative, and contributes to a culture of learning and personal growth Demonstrates commitment to gathering perspectives, analyze options and risks, and proposing new ways of doing things Builds and nurtures external partnerships and collaborates with partners to deliver common objectives Different expectations of behaviour are defined depending on your grade and role/responsibilities within WFP.

WFP DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING).

WFP has a zero-tolerance approach to conduct such as fraud, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination. All selected candidates will be expected to adhere to WFP’s standards of conduct and will therefore undergo rigorous background verification internally or through third parties. Selected candidates will also be required to provide additional information as part of the verification exercise. Misrepresentation of information provided during the recruitment process may lead to disqualification or termination of employment

WFP will not request payment at any stage of the recruitment process including at the offer stage. Any requests for payment should be refused and reported to local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action.

WFP offers an attractive compensation and benefits package in line with ICSC standards (http://icsc.un.org) including basic salary, 30 days’ annual leave, a pension plan, and medical insurance.

Qualified candidates are requested to submit their application via E- Recruitment attaching a signed application letter, a Curriculum Vitae.

Click here to apply

This advert is open to nationals of Zimbabwe and holders of a Zimbabwean work permit. Female candidates with relevant qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 06 December 2023