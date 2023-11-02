Database Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Database Assistant for the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) program. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Position Summary
The position’s main objective is to prepare data for reporting and ensuring that VMMC datasets are clean and adequately prepared for dissemination.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning, verifying, and preparing data for internal and external reporting.
- Working with Zim-TTECH Data teams to design, build, and manage data visualization and dashboards in Power BI.
- Triangulating information collected using various electronic platforms including but not limited to CommCare, PowerBI, EHR, and DREAMS DHIS2.
- Planning and conducting analysis of data in PowerBI and MS Excel on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and ad-hoc basis as requested.
- Compiling and consolidating weekly, monthly, and quarterly data for program activities as requested internally or by partners.
- Managing the Power BI interface and system failures, particularly refreshing reports and working with M&E and IT teams to create and develop new reporting forms in CommCare.
- Data cleaning in Excel, Power BI, CommCare HQ, and monitoring user activity. Assisting in the development of SOPs for data cleaning management and storage.
- Performing general research-related duties including but not limited to data entry, filing, descriptive analyses, and collating forms.
- Working closely with VMMC Implementing partners to roll out electronic reporting systems.
- Assisting in coordinating and facilitating trainings on electronic reporting for the program.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Information Systems, Computer Science, Health Informatics, Data Science, or related field.
- A master’s degree in a health-related field will be an added advantage.
- Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience and knowledge of DAX/ SQL and in using CommCare and/or DHIS2 system.
- Strong quantitative data analysis skills, including conducting data cleaning, verification, and trend analyses.
- Experience in creating dashboards using Power BI or other business intelligence software is strongly preferred (e.g., Tableau).
- Advanced skills in MS Excel, including pivot tables, VLOOKUP, formatting, statistical functions, and formulas and coupled with good knowledge of other packages like MS Word and PowerPoint.
- Proficiency in at least one statistical software package e.g., STATA, R, SAS, or SPSS will be an added advantage.
- Excellent report writing, interpersonal and presentation skills, including fluency in English and one or more of the local spoken languages with demonstrable ability to work independently and collaboratively.
- Experience in working with MoHCC or health-related implementing partners coupled with a strong understanding of the Zimbabwe health care system structures.
Other
How to Apply
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating the position applied for to: vmmcprograms@zimttech.org.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org