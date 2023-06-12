Digital Marketing Officer

Job Description

Assist the Digital Marketing Manager to drive Econet strategy and execution in terms of all communication in the digital space. This will include but is not limited to digital media, digital advertising, corporate identity and advertising, social media and Group digital properties. Come up with creative initiatives to market our products and services via digital marketing.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Digital Marketing Manager in the implementation of assigned Digital strategic marketing initiatives to improve the operating efficiencies of the business across all Digital media, Digital CI, Social networking/ media and any other general online activities.

Assists the Digital Marketing Manager in maintaining assigned web environments as it relates to the information management and reporting associated with the sites as well as the functional development of the sites.

Specifically around the econet.co.zw and related sites.

Create and implement the digital marketing strategy under the direction of the Digital Marketing Manager.

Researches industry best practices for existing and emerging trends in social media and making recommendations for application to marketing programs.

Develop online content across all digital platforms.Develop in-house online content generation that includes design, photography & videography.

Produce monthly reports evaluating the effectiveness of the websites and social media channels and make recommendations for improvements to the Digital Marketing Manager.

Liaises with selected agencies in identifying the most appropriate vehicle for building awareness of the youth brand evolving the media strategy, making recommendations on the target group, mediums to be used and identifying key timings.Establishes and maintains contacts with media owners.

Proof reads and checks content prior to release of advert. Evaluating effectiveness of campaigns.

Books the space or airtime once the campaign plan has been agreed with the Digital Marketing Manager.

Liaise with procurement & negotiate the best deals for the campaign to keep within the budget.

Monitoring the effectiveness of the campaign.

Assists in the Digital Marketing Manager with the development of effective social media mix, conceptualizing, executing, measuring and evaluating social media programs.

Researches on new technology trends and suggests initiatives related to online communication, ecommerce, social media and customer/ retention Programs to the Digital Marketing Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

2 Years Industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/digital-marketing-officer-3/

Deadline: 15 June 2023