Direct Service Delivery Nurses x7

Job Description

We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position of Direct Service Delivery Nurse for the HIV Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Matabeleland North province (Bubi x2, Lupane x2, Tsholotsho x1, Nkayi x1, Umguza x1). Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Position Summary:

Successful candidates shall provide direct service in support of both facility/community testing, ART initiation, retaining clients in care and ART, viral load monitoring, linking clients to TB preventive therapy and treatment, defaulter tracking and accurate documentation in line with tracked indicators and in conjunction with MoHCC facility staff. Successful candidates shall supervise and coordinate the activities of CLFs/VLFPs and VHWs at facility and community level and report to MoHCC district structures and to the respective Zim-TTECH District Programs Improvement Officers.