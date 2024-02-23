District Implementation Fidelity Officer - Internal Advert (Mberengwa)

In close liaison with District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator, the District Implementation Fidelity Officer, provides technical leadership to the implementation of high-quality integrated HIV care and treatment services across all the ACCE program objectives. This position will provide technical assistance to the district health facilities that will ensure implementation fidelity to the MOHCC, ACCE and USAID guidance across the PEPFAR 95-95-95 pillars and support facilities to develop and track QI plans that will ensure achievement of facility and overall district ACCE targets across all sub-populations. The cadre will provide on-job training and mentorship to health facilities. . The Implementation Fidelity Officer will support the Clinic Laboratory Interface (CLI) for the scale up of Viral Load testing with the goal of achieving high overall viral load suppression rates and ensuring high VL coverage for all eligible client subpopulations (including children, adolescents, men, women) according to national guidelines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide technical support to the scale up and implementation of the HIV care and treatment program at all health facilities in the district that is aligned to the national MOHCC, ACCE and USAID guidance.

Provide evidence-based technical assistance to all health facilities through SSVs, on-job training, mentorship and coaching across all ACCE program areas for achievement of targets.

Support facilities to troubleshoot, develop home grown innovative strategies, develop QI plans, support the implementation and tracking of these QI plans.

Ensure treatment continuity and retention in care by scaling up DSD models, resolving documentation issues, ensuring that clients interrupting treatment are line listed and followed up and support facilities to grow their Tx Curr.

Support optimization of HIV testing models for case finding and linkage to treatment.

Ensure that clients are provided with quality integrated HIV care and treatment services i.e., scale up of TLD, provision of VL testing, TPT initiation and completion, Cervical cancer screening and treatment, IPV and mental health screening and linkage to care.

The cadre will facilitate collaboration between facility and community components to ensure completion of bi-directional referrals.

In collaboration with the District SIE officer, ensure that facilities understand all indicators and that they are collected according to the Monitoring and Evaluation guidance.

Ensuring that all clients eligible are mobilized and tested for VL testing, tracking from the lab reporting system to the facility and delivery of results to the patient, where feasible and relevant, utilize adherence and retention support teams (e.g. Expert patients, Support Groups, CAGs).

Facilitate awareness and messaging the importance of VL test results, ensuring PLHIV are up taking VL services, and accessing their results in a timely manner.

Facilitate and ensure timely Clinical management of PLHIV with elevated VL results; Ensure timely management of patients with suspected treatment failure requiring 2nd or 3rd line ARV regimens.

Provides technical support related to differentiated service delivery models and approaches to improve access to these services.

Contributes to the development of guidelines, tools and recommendations related to the implementation and evaluation of differentiated service delivery models within the project.

Ensure appropriate program monitoring and accurate programmatic reporting.

Undertakes regular frequent monitoring visits to project sites as necessary.

Coordinates all capacity building and external quality assurance activities for ZHI staff at district levels.

Liaise with MOHCC procurement and supply chain management unit to ensure availability of viral load commodities to all project sites.

Contributes to development of lessons learned from the project and other relevant projects that are related to retention in care /viral load monitoring and apply these lessons to modify and improve the project.

Work closely with the district office technical team to develop and monitor district annual work plans.

Ensures that all ZHI assets and other resources are effectively managed.

Work towards meeting the programme set targets for the site which are reviewed weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree or relevant Nursing qualification.

Midwifery is an added advantage; Registration with Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

A minimum of two years of implementing PMTCT in a Zimbabwean context is required.

Knowledge of National AIDS and TB guidelines is preferred.

Training and experience in HIV counseling and testing for adults, adolescents and children is preferred.

Experience in Advanced HIV care and treatment preferred.

Familiar with M&E tools for OI/ART management is required.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Good knowledge of HIV/AIDS Prevention, Care and Treatment in Zimbabwe.

Demonstrated management, supervision, networking and leadership skills working with large, complex programs.

Demonstrated knowledge of strategic planning, administrative, and financial management systems.

Excellent written, oral communication and interpersonal skills as well as demonstrated ability to manage a team.

Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision; Well-developed computer skills.

Ability and willingness to undertake frequent travel - minimum of 50%.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement

During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.

Deadline: 26 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message