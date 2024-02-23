District Program Mentor - Internal Advert (Bulawayo)
The Re-Ignite Innovate Sustain and Empower (RISE) program aims to disrupt the main drivers of HIV risk for adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) in Zimbabwe using a proven approach called Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe women (DREAMS). The program goal is to contribute to the reduction of new HIV infections amongst AGYW 10-24 by 2026 in Zimbabwe by strengthening HIV and sexual violence prevention. The program is currently being in eleven priority high HIV burden districts in Zimbabwe (Beitbridge, Bulawayo, Bulilima, Gwanda, Gweru, Insiza, Mangwe, Matobo, Mazowe, Gokwe South and Mberengwa). These districts are in the following provinces: Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Bulawayo, and Matabeleland South provinces).
ZHI’s primary role is to deliver a comprehensive curriculum on HIV prevention, gender norms and social asset building targeted at AGYW in school, out of school and their sexual partners at community level. ZHI’s core thrust in the DREAMS-RISE Program is to keep girls and young women HIV Free through supporting them to: • Stay in school • Prevent early pregnancies • Prevent sexual violence• Access Post violence care • Reduce child marriage. DREAMS-RISE provides a comprehensive, multi-sectoral package of core interventions to address key factors that make girls and young women particularly vulnerable to HIV. These include structural factors, such as gender-based violence, exclusion from economic opportunities, and a lack of access to secondary school. DREAMS layers multiple interventions at once so that AGYW are surrounded with critical support to keep them safe from HIV and other risks. Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.
Basic Function:
The District Program Mentor will support the District Program Coordinator (DPC) in the day-to-day coordination, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of community-based program activities across the implementation sites/wards within the district. S/he is responsible for coaching, mentoring, supervising and supporting the Community Prevention Facilitators (CPFs) to implement DREAMS-RISE program activities. She will be the first line of contact with the CPFs.
- Support the District Program Coordinator in the day-to-day coordination, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of community-based program activities across the implementation sites/wards within the district.
- Provide hands-on technical assistance, mentorship, coaching and supportive supervision to Community Prevention Facilitators to deliver quality comprehensive and need-based DREAMS package of services with fidelity, to the beneficiaries.
- Follow up weekly DREAMS primary and secondary package outputs per Community Prevention Facilitator and ensure targets allocated to each facilitator are achieved.
- Working with the SIE team, ensure that the CPFs DREAMS primary prevention data (enrolment and session completion) and secondary/custom targets are reported weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually in accordance with program and donor reporting guidelines.
- Facilitate monthly feedback and update meetings with Community Prevention Facilitators to review program progress, provide programmatic updates and feedback.
- Work closely with the District Strategic Information Officer and the Community Prevention Facilitator to ensure that all critical program data/registers are properly filed in accordance with the DREAMS-RISE program filing standard operating procedures.
- Jointly plan/develop and participate in site preparation for supportive supervision and SIMS assessments and ensure recommendations are aptly implemented to improve service delivery.
- Participate in activities under other program technical areas as will be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in social sciences, development studies, adult education, Health Education, or any relevant discipline.
- At least three years of relevant hands-on work experience in implementing HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs targeting young people.
- Experience in implementing PEPFAR HIV prevention evidence-based interventions (EBI) curriculum, will be an added advantage.
- Good knowledge of current national HIV prevention, care, and treatment guidelines for Zimbabwe.;
- Capacity building experience a distinct added advantage.
- Experience working with Government of Zimbabwe structures, and local implementing partners is desirable.
- Must be fluent in English (both written and spoken) as well as local language(s).
- Experience in USAID funded programs is an added advantage;
- The ideal candidate must be a female.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Must have a proven track record of being able to work in a team.
- Strong facilitation and training skills.
- Must have capacity to translate English to Shona or IsiNdebele.
- Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to transfer knowledge and skills to others.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with strict timelines.
- Ability to quickly adapt to new program changes.
- Ability to develop detailed workplans to guide activity implementation.
- Ability to work with district stakeholders in a rural setting.
- Strong supervision and mentorship skills.
- Proficiency in MS Office applications (i.e., MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel etc.).
Other
How to Apply
Click here to complete the job application form then ubmit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement:
During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Deadline: 26 February 2024
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
