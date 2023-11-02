District Programs Improvement Officer x2
Job Description
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of District Programs Improvement Officers for the HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Seke x1 and Goromonzi x1. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Position Summary:
The successful candidate shall report to the respective Program Coordinator and MoHCC district structures on day-to-day activities and shall work closely with health facility staff, Community Based Organizations (CBOS), and communities to effectively establish linkages between health facilities and the community. The candidate shall assist in the coordination of community linkages and site improvement activities which will increase health facility and community HIV testing including index testing and the identification of PLHIV in the community as well as increasing the demand for comprehensive TB/HIV related health services within and outside health facilities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing comprehensive and granular site support, Continuous Quality Improvement, and on-the-job- training on clinical management of HIV care, treatment, and support services, and associated opportunistic infections including TB and other comorbidities at selected sites in the respective district.
- Providing day-to-day support to the district on planning, implementation, and monitoring of tasks to meet expected targets and outputs.
- Providing direct service delivery across the HIV and TB cascades and supervision of activities of facility and community-based Direct Service Delivery (DSD) cadres and community-based volunteers ( VHW, CLFs/CLCs) and providing support according to identified gaps.
- Participating in District Health Team (DHT), HIV & TB meetings in the district, and other relevant partner coordination activities including identification and correction of transport and other logistical challenges impeding the smooth running of activities.
- Representing Zim-TTECH and providing linkages with MoHCC and other CBOs and partner structures in the district.
- Working closely with MoHCC, identified partners, and community volunteers (CLF/VHW) to collect and consolidate data on key indicators and reporting on HIV and TB services provided at facilities and in the community on a monthly and quarterly basis.
- Contributing towards the development, tracking, and reporting of tools to monitor progress, outputs, and outcomes of HIV/TB activities in the district towards the 95-95-95 targets and keeping track of all essential commodities needed for the smooth running of the HIV/TB program and reporting any shortages.
- Coordinating and strengthening demand creation activities and linkages between the health facilities and/or health departments such as HIV, ART, PMTCT, MNCH, and TB clinics and the community in liaison with the Community Programs team to ensure services provided are adequate and can meet the demand created.
- Working closely with the community health department to establish community-based structures that will create demand for HIV and AIDS care, treatment, Nutrition, MNCH, PMTCT, and TB services.
- Coordinating and supporting Community Linkages Facilitators, Facility Linkages Facilitators, DSD, and health facility staff to efficiently and effectively execute their roles and responsibilities in the community.
- Developing and ensuring the timely submission of work plans and budgets for all assigned community linkages activities monthly, quarterly, and annually at the district level.
- Ensuring the dissemination and integration of lessons learned about community engagements to improve the quality of services, retention in care, and adherence to treatment.
- Working closely with other Zim-TTECH staff to document best practices in the form of case studies, success stories, abstracts, and video clips in addition to the routine monthly updates, and quarterly and annual reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Valid Nursing qualification with 3-5 years’ experience in the clinical management of HIV in an Opportunistic Infections (OI) clinic set-up at the district, provincial, or central hospital level within MoHCC structures or other implementing partners, 1 (one) year of which should have been spent while working for Zim-TTECH.
- Relevant training in HIV Clinical Management e.g., Counselling, HIV Integrated Training, Clinical Mentorship, Rapid HIV Testing, Advanced HIV Management, HIV & TB Monitoring and Evaluation.
- Demonstrable skills in data analysis, program coordination, evaluation, and Monitoring & Evaluation.
- Excellent leadership, report writing, presentation, and interpersonal communication skills with fluency in English, Shona, or Ndebele.
- NGO/CBO working experience will be an added advantage.
- Ability and willingness to travel extensively within and outside the district.
- Good Computer skills in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: dpio23@zimttech.org
NB: Candidates should apply to only one district of choice and should specify their preferred district in the subject box of their email applications. Only shortlisted candidates shall be considered.
