District Programs Improvement Officer x2

Job Description

We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of District Programs Improvement Officers for the HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Seke x1 and Goromonzi x1. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Position Summary:

The successful candidate shall report to the respective Program Coordinator and MoHCC district structures on day-to-day activities and shall work closely with health facility staff, Community Based Organizations (CBOS), and communities to effectively establish linkages between health facilities and the community. The candidate shall assist in the coordination of community linkages and site improvement activities which will increase health facility and community HIV testing including index testing and the identification of PLHIV in the community as well as increasing the demand for comprehensive TB/HIV related health services within and outside health facilities.