Field Officer (Digital Skills)
Job Description
With over 70 years of experience, our focus is on helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. We help children of all backgrounds, even in the most dangerous places, inspired by our Christian faith.
Come join our 33,000+ staff working in nearly 100 countries and share the joy of transforming vulnerable children’s life stories!
- Employee Contract Type: Local - Fixed Term Employee (Fixed Term)
- Location: Epworth, Harare
The Field Officer (Digital Skills) plays a pivotal role in coordinating and implementing a digital skills development project, contributing to youth empowerment and resilience building. The position involves a diverse range of responsibilities, from facilitating registrations to managing partnerships with stakeholders and overseeing digital solutions installations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Youth Engagement and Project Coordination for Digital Skills Development
- Facilitate the seamless registration and enrolment of youths from designated domains into recognized universities.
- Lead the coordination of project activities focused on digital skills development.
- Integrate the strategic insights of business and marketing education with the dynamic principles of electronic retailing
- Stakeholder and partnership management
- Collaborate with officials from the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, Youth, and SMEs.
- Ensure alignment of project needs with key stakeholders for effective implementation of digital skills development initiatives.
- Identify, develop, and manage strategic partnerships with local, regional, and global stakeholders.
- Cultivate relationships that enhance the sustainability and impact of the Digital Skills training project.
- Operational Efficiency and Technical Support
- Maintain an effective cooperation mechanism for digital skills development.
- Oversee the installation of vital digital solutions on all assigned access platforms.
- Contribute to key content editing through the content management system.
- Provide support to project beneficiaries during training workshops and other digital skills development activities.
- Facilitate life coaching sessions for enrolled youths to enhance personal and professional development.
- Documentation and Quality Control
- Manage the preparation of terms of reference and bidding documents related to digital skills training initiatives.
- Ensure quality control of outputs from consulting firms and individual consultants involved in the project.
- Support the Accountability, Monitoring, and Evaluation Facilitator with necessary documentation and reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Information Technology, Computer Science, E-Commerce, or a related discipline.
- Professional expertise in ICT systems development, database management, and ICT4D solutions.
- Minimum of 1 year of experience in the NGO sector.
- Ability to collaborate with various stakeholders, including government officials, educational institutions, NGOs, and industry partners.
- Proficient in English; oral and written communication.
- Possession of a Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
- Qualified women are encouraged to apply.
Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.
Other
How to Apply
Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.