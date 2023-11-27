Job Description

Employee Contract Type: Local - Fixed Term Employee (Fixed Term)

Location: Epworth, Harare

The Field Officer (Digital Skills) plays a pivotal role in coordinating and implementing a digital skills development project, contributing to youth empowerment and resilience building. The position involves a diverse range of responsibilities, from facilitating registrations to managing partnerships with stakeholders and overseeing digital solutions installations.