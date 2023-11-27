Field Security Associate (Harare)

Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Security Adviser (SA) or Deputy Security Adviser (DSA), the Field Security Associate (FSA) assists UNSMS entities in Zimbabwe through the Security Focal Points (SFPs) in the implementation of security operations and all matters relating to the management of safety and security for UN personnel in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists SA/DSA in collecting, updating and communicating information regarding the security situation in Zimbabwe:

Liaises and coordinates, as appropriate, with the host government security organizations and personnel, including national and local provincial authorities, military, and police officers, as well as non-governmental organizations in the area of operation.

Helps assess the security situation at the duty station and ensures adequate gathering and verification of security information that may be required to analyse the situation appropriately.

Communicates information on security issues to the heads of United Nations agencies and provides host country security advice to UNDSS, as required.

Maintains regular contacts with Security Focal Points of UNSMS entities.

May be deployed to field offices to provide technical support to Heads of field offices in case of any security incident.

Assists in maintaining the Security Plan, including updating staff lists.

Helps in the preparation and review of the UN Security Plan.

Supports actions during the implementation of the Security Plan, as required.

Assists with monitoring compliance with security measures implementation as recommended in the Security Risks Management (SRM) process through liaison with Agency Security Focal Points.

Assists with the compilation of data required for the security measures implementation.

Assists in reporting security incidents affecting UN staff, offices and assets, and assists in preparing security reports, such as the Security Incident Report and other Security Assessments.

Provides support in organizing and conducting training courses on security awareness and preparedness and providing security orientation to newly assigned staff members.

Conduct security briefings as required.

Performs other security-related tasks:

Provides support in conducting security evaluations and advises on Residential Security Measures of UN staff and the latest trends and threats to staff safety and security.

Assist Agency Security Focal Points in establishing and maintaining the warden system and keeping updated on information related to UN offices and residences.

Maintains liaison with Unarmed Private Security Services used for UN security at offices and residences to ensure the effective and efficient use of the guard force.

Competencies

Corporate Competencies:

Demonstrates commitment to UN mission, vision and values.

Displays cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability.

Demonstrating/safeguarding ethics and integrity.

Demonstrate corporate knowledge and sound judgment.

Self-development, initiative-taking.

Acting as a team player and facilitating teamwork.

Facilitating and encouraging open communication in the team, communicating effectively.

Displays cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability.

Functional Competencies

Knowledge Management and Learning:

Actively works towards continuing personal learning and development in one or more Practice Areas, acts on learning plan and applies newly acquired skills.

Shares knowledge and experience

Provides helpful feedback and advice to others in the office.

Leadership and Self-Management:

Focuses on results for the client.

Consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude.

Remains patient, in control, calm, resilient, and empathic even under pressure.

Demonstrates openness to change

Responds positively to critical feedback and differing points of view.

Job Knowledge/Technical Expertise:

Understands the main processes and methods of work regarding to the position.

Possesses basic knowledge of organizational policies and procedures relating to the position and applies them consistently in work tasks.

Client Orientation:

Reports to internal and external clients in a timely and appropriate fashion

Organizes and prioritizes work schedules to meet client needs and deadlines.

Responds to client needs promptly.

Qualifications and Experience

Completion of secondary school is required. University Degree or equivalent in Political Science, Military Studies, Security Management, Management, or a relevant field is desirable.

Experience:

7 years of relevant experience in security within the UN system, an international NGO, or another international organization is required. The minimum relevant experience is reduced to five (5) years for candidates with a first-level university degree or higher.

Proven knowledge of Security Risk Management processes is required.

Extensive knowledge of the security situation in Zimbabwe is desirable.

Proven Knowledge of conducting security training courses, security awareness sessions and security orientation is desirable.

Prove experience in preparing security reports and security assessments is desirable.

Knowledge of HF and VHF radio operation is desirable.

Experience in using Microsoft applications, i.e. Word, Excel Access and PowerPoint, is desirable.

Possession of a valid driver’s license is desirable.

Language Requirements: Fluency in written and spoken English and basic working knowledge in Shona or Ndebele is required.

Other

Disclaimer

Important information for US Permanent Residents (‘Green Card’ holders)

Under US immigration law, acceptance of a staff position with UNDP, an international organization, may have significant implications for US Permanent Residents. UNDP advises applicants for all professional level posts that they must relinquish their US Permanent Resident status and accept a G-4 visa, or have submitted a valid application for US citizenship prior to commencement of employment.

UNDP is not in a position to provide advice or assistance on applying for US citizenship and therefore applicants are advised to seek the advice of competent immigration lawyers regarding any applications.

Applicant Information About UNDP Rosters

Note: UNDP reserves the right to select one or more candidates from this vacancy announcement. We may also retain applications and consider candidates applying to this post for other similar positions with UNDP at the same grade level and with similar job description, experience and educational requirements.

Non-discrimination

UNDP has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual exploitation and misconduct, sexual harassment, and abuse of authority. All selected candidates will, therefore, undergo rigorous reference and background checks, and will be expected to adhere to these standards and principles.

UNDP is an equal opportunity and inclusive employer that does not discriminate based on race, sex, gender identity, religion, nationality, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, disability, pregnancy, age, language, social origin or other status.

Scam warning:

The United Nations does not charge any application, processing, training, interviewing, testing or other fee in connection with the application or recruitment process. Should you receive a solicitation for the payment of a fee, please disregard it. Furthermore, please note that emblems, logos, names and addresses are easily copied and reproduced. Therefore, you are advised to apply particular care when submitting personal information on the web.

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 07 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message