Finance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The Finance intern will undergo a one (1) year internship and provides support to the Authority’s Finance and Administration department. The candidate will be reporting to the Finance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting to generate and analyze financial reports.

Assisting in preparation of financial statements.

Assisting with research and data entry.

Assisting in administrative work.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidate should be currently studying towards a Degree or Diploma in Accounting / Finance or equivalent.

Computer literacy is a must.

Excellent written, interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should submit an application letter (indicating the post being applied for) together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of academic and professional certificates saved as a single pdf file to: hr@baz.co.zw no later than 08 June 2024 12:00hours.