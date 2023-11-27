Financial Management and Operations Director (Harare)

Job Summary

FHI 360 is seeking applications for an F&A Lead on an anticipated five-year Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) project in Zimbabwe, focused on improving maternal, youth and child health and survival in targeted communities and populations. The F&A Lead is responsible for overall financial management leadership direct management and control of budgets and provide administrative oversight for the Project, reviewing and approving recommendations for financial planning and control, providing relevant fiscal information and technical guidance for compliance with funder rules and regulations, FHI 360 policies and any applicable local legislation. They will manage the activities of the project’s finance and operations staff to ensure the efficient oversight of the Zimbabwe MCHN Activity financial operations and compliance. They will be responsible for overseeing procurement management, contracts and grants, and information technology.

The position will likely be based in Mutare (but possibly Harare) and will report to the project’s Chief of Party (COP).

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages the operational functions of the finance and administration (F&A) department to ensure compliance and efficiency of the project.

Reviews and analyzes monthly financial reports including budget forecasts to ensure they are accurate.

Performs monthly budget variance analysis to ensure the project spends within budget and makes recommendations on pipeline spending.

Provides recommendations and consults with senior management on financial projects and compliance reviews for the project office.

Develops and implements process improvement plans for project to ensure effective financial controls and operational procedures.

Participates in and provides guidance on annual budget planning, financial reporting, financial audits/compliance reviews and assessments.

Analyzes the financial and accounting transactions and ensures that they are in compliance with the U.S government rules and regulations as well as FHI 360 policies and procedures.

Builds and trains project staff on funder rules and regulations, FHI 360 financial and administrative policies and procedures, GAAP practices, sub-award management and monitoring as well as partner relationships.

Maintains, reconciles and analyzes all the financial accounts.

Provides oversight over sub-award management from pre-award to closeout including training of FHI 360 and sub-recipient staff on financial management issues.

Involved in the preparation and review of cost proposal budgets for new grant applications.

Works closely with the COP to analyze financial and operational issues and resolve them.

Provides guidance to the Human Resources (HR), ICT and Administrative Support teams on policy and regulatory issues to ensure compliance.

Periodically reviews financial management policies and procedures to incorporate any changes.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or its equivalent. Master’s level degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or its recognized equivalent will be an added advantage.

CA/CPA/ACCA or any other relevant professional accounting qualification.

Minimum of 8 years’ financial management experience, with 3 years in a supervisory role.

Prior work experience in a non-governmental organization (NGO).

Familiarity with U.S. government grants rules and regulations.

Must be a citizen or current legal resident of Zimbabwe.

Articulate, professional and able to communicate in a clear, positive manner with various stakeholders and staff.

Must be fluent in English and local languages, with strong interpersonal, writing and oral presentation skills in English.

Relevant computer software skills, including at a minimum, MS Office and particularly Excel as well as accounting software.

Deadline: 04 December 2023