Job Description
Ecocash Holdings is looking to hire a General Manager - Human Resources to join its diverse team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The main purpose of the job is to provide strategic human resources management and guidance to EcoCash Holdings, through developing and implementation of HR systems, policies, compensation and benefits initiatives, comprehensive individual talent and organizational interventions in line with relevant human resources legislation and laws of Zimbabwe.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Social Sciences or equivalent
- 8 to 10 years’ experience in a similar or related environment, with a minimum of 3 years in a Senior Management position.
- A relevant vocational or professional qualification is mandatory.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/general-manager-human-resources/
Deadline: 31 May 2023