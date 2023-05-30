Job Description

Ecocash Holdings is looking to hire a General Manager - Human Resources to join its diverse team.

Duties and Responsibilities

The main purpose of the job is to provide strategic human resources management and guidance to EcoCash Holdings, through developing and implementation of HR systems, policies, compensation and benefits initiatives, comprehensive individual talent and organizational interventions in line with relevant human resources legislation and laws of Zimbabwe.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Social Sciences or equivalent

8 to 10 years’ experience in a similar or related environment, with a minimum of 3 years in a Senior Management position.

A relevant vocational or professional qualification is mandatory.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/general-manager-human-resources/

Deadline: 31 May 2023