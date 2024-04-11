Graduate Draughtsman (Chipinge)

Job Description

To undergo a two (2) structured training programme as spelt out.

Duties and Responsibilities

As spelt out in the training programme.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 2.1 Degree in Mechanical Engineering with ND or HND in Draughting and Design as an added advantage.

Aged 25 years or below.

Proficient in Auto-Cad.

Good time management and well organized.

Excellent communication and team skills.

Keen to learn and able to grasp concepts quickly.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to email: tapiwa.mugano@greenfuel.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.