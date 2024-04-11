Pindula|Search Pindula
Green Fuel

Graduate Draughtsman (Chipinge)

Green Fuel
Apr. 16, 2024
Job Description

To undergo a two (2) structured training programme as spelt out.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • As spelt out in the training programme.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 2.1 Degree in Mechanical Engineering with ND or HND in Draughting and Design as an added advantage.
  • Aged 25 years or below.
  • Proficient in Auto-Cad.
  • Good time management and well organized.
  • Excellent communication and team skills.
  • Keen to learn and able to grasp concepts quickly.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to email: tapiwa.mugano@greenfuel.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 16 April 2024

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

