Graduate Trainees – TOPP x2
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interested and qualified candidates are invited to join the Econet Training Outside Public Practice (TOPP) programme.
- The TOPP programme is a three-year comprehensive training program in the Finance Function.
- Upon completion of the three-year program the incumbent should be able to handle all aspects of Finance from planning to reporting.
- In addition, it is expected that the Graduate Trainee should be able to pass all examinations required for registration as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in Zimbabwe.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Mathematics and Science.
- Degree in Accounting/Finance with at least upper second (2.1) class.
- Aged below 25 years.
- Applicarits possessing the full certified theory in accounting (CTA) qualification will be given first preference.
- Consideration will also be given to those who have other professional qualifications apart from the first degree in Accounting or Finance (as given above) e.g. CIMA, ACCA.
Other
How to Apply
To apply, please submit your resumes to: Careers@econet.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 14 April 2024
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
