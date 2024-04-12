Graduate Trainees – TOPP x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to join the Econet Training Outside Public Practice (TOPP) programme.

The TOPP programme is a three-year comprehensive training program in the Finance Function.

Upon completion of the three-year program the incumbent should be able to handle all aspects of Finance from planning to reporting.

In addition, it is expected that the Graduate Trainee should be able to pass all examinations required for registration as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in Zimbabwe.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English, Mathematics and Science.

Degree in Accounting/Finance with at least upper second (2.1) class.

Aged below 25 years.

Applicarits possessing the full certified theory in accounting (CTA) qualification will be given first preference.

Consideration will also be given to those who have other professional qualifications apart from the first degree in Accounting or Finance (as given above) e.g. CIMA, ACCA.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please submit your resumes to: Careers@econet.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.