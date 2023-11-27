Grants and Compliance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

About Friendship Bench:

The Friendship Bench is evidence–based, mental health intervention developed in Zimbabwe to bridge the mental health treatment gap. We value mental well-being and strive to improving people’s quality of life through problem solving talk therapy. You can visit the website for more information. Friendship Bench is looking for suitably qualified and motivated individuals to fill the post OF Grants and Compliance Manager.

Overall responsibility:

Reporting to the Executive Director/COO, the Grants and Compliance Manager will be responsible for grants, compliance, governance, and risk management issues. He/she will manage and provide an in-house compliance service to Friendship Bench and all its grants, awards that effectively support management and staff in their duty to comply with funder rules and regulations, statutory laws, contractual obligations and internal policies and procedures to ensure high levels of accountability and to prevent illegal, unethical, and improper conduct.