Head of Poverty Reduction, Environment and Climate Change Unit (Harare)

Job Description

Under the overall guidance of the Resident Representative and the direct supervision of the Deputy Resident Representative (Programme), the Head of Poverty, Environment and Climate Change leads the team and is an advisor to Senior Management on all aspects of CO programme particularly related to priorities of his/her Unit. The main role is to manage the Unit programme including continued monitoring of implementation. The Head of Poverty, Environment and Climate Change leads the programme unit team in strategic planning and identifies new programme areas while ensuring consistency with UNDP Strategic Plan, UNSCDF, CPD priorities, the UNDP Africa Offer and the UNDP Strategic Plan ensuring creative responses to emerging challenges and opportunities. S/he ensures close collaboration with the Governance, UNDP Governance and Operations team in the CO, other programmes in other UN Agencies, UNDP RSC, RBA, and technical advisors and experts, multi-lateral and bi-lateral donors and civil society to successfully implement the Unit programme. The Head of Poverty, Environment and Climate is responsible for the management of staff and is fully responsible for the financial management of programmes and projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic Programme guidance: As a senior member of the CO management team, ensures the strategic direction of Unit programme:

Continuous scanning/analysis of the political, social and economic situation in the country that is relevant to the Unit priorities;

Providing strategic oversight and guidance to the unit project managers ensuring that their projects are aligned to strategies and Outcomes in the CPD;

Identification of strategic and innovative programme areas of cooperation;

Support the CO team in the establishment of internal Standard Operating Procedures in Results Management;

Contribute to the SDGs targets and actively seek to advance UNDPs integrator role;

Support and direct when required capacity assessments and IP audits as well as timely implementation of recommendations.

Staff Management and Supervision: effective management and supervision of the Unit programme team focusing on quality control of the full cycle of programming from formulation to implementation: