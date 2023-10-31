Head of Poverty Reduction, Environment and Climate Change Unit (Harare)
Job Description
Under the overall guidance of the Resident Representative and the direct supervision of the Deputy Resident Representative (Programme), the Head of Poverty, Environment and Climate Change leads the team and is an advisor to Senior Management on all aspects of CO programme particularly related to priorities of his/her Unit. The main role is to manage the Unit programme including continued monitoring of implementation. The Head of Poverty, Environment and Climate Change leads the programme unit team in strategic planning and identifies new programme areas while ensuring consistency with UNDP Strategic Plan, UNSCDF, CPD priorities, the UNDP Africa Offer and the UNDP Strategic Plan ensuring creative responses to emerging challenges and opportunities. S/he ensures close collaboration with the Governance, UNDP Governance and Operations team in the CO, other programmes in other UN Agencies, UNDP RSC, RBA, and technical advisors and experts, multi-lateral and bi-lateral donors and civil society to successfully implement the Unit programme. The Head of Poverty, Environment and Climate is responsible for the management of staff and is fully responsible for the financial management of programmes and projects.
Duties and Responsibilities
Strategic Programme guidance: As a senior member of the CO management team, ensures the strategic direction of Unit programme:
- Continuous scanning/analysis of the political, social and economic situation in the country that is relevant to the Unit priorities;
- Providing strategic oversight and guidance to the unit project managers ensuring that their projects are aligned to strategies and Outcomes in the CPD;
- Identification of strategic and innovative programme areas of cooperation;
- Support the CO team in the establishment of internal Standard Operating Procedures in Results Management;
- Contribute to the SDGs targets and actively seek to advance UNDPs integrator role;
- Support and direct when required capacity assessments and IP audits as well as timely implementation of recommendations.
Staff Management and Supervision: effective management and supervision of the Unit programme team focusing on quality control of the full cycle of programming from formulation to implementation:
- Establishment of unit staff goals and targets ensuring that they are regularly reviewed;
- Supervision and mentoring of programme unit staff and guiding their learning and professional development;
- Ensure the unit has the right skill set to deliver on outcomes by identifying skills gaps and needs, supporting the recruitment of the right staff in line with the organigram;
- Conducting staff performance appraisals and addressing performance gaps;
- Supporting Country Office management team in ensuring staff welfare remains in focus and duty of care is provided.
Strategic Partnerships and Resources Mobilization - Establishes and maintains strategic partnerships and leads the resource mobilization:
- Identifying strategic partners to deliver unit programmes and partnership engagement plan; Development and implementation of the CO partnerships and resources mobilization strategies to achieve programme outcomes;
- Creation and coordination of partnerships and joint programming with other UN Agencies under the delivery as one mantra of the UN system;
- Identify donor priorities, preparation of substantive briefs on possible areas of cooperation, identification of opportunities for cost-sharing and design programme areas for cooperation;
- Continuously scanning for funding windows and lead the unit team in developing bankable proposals;
- Maintain a unit pipeline of ideas, idea notes, concept notes and proposals.
Unit Programme and Resources management:
- Ensure unit projects are effectively managed within the project management cycle and UNDP POPP standards are consistently applied;
- Manage unit programme resources - budgeting allocation and expenditure tracking;
- Ensure budgets and expenditures are within authorized spending limits;
- Ensure production of quality financial and narrative reporting.
Policy Advisory: Ensures provision of top-quality policy advice services to the Government:
- Provision of policy advice to Government and strategic advice on development and implementation of policies and strategies;
- Continuously identify policy needs and gaps and seek opportunities to support policy development and implementation through unit programmes;
- Lead evidence-based programming, documentation of lessons and best practices and share with government and partners;
- Sound contributions to knowledge networks and communities of practice.
- Supervisory/Managerial Responsibilities: This post has additional managerial responsibilities exercised through the Quantum system, participation in management meetings and supervision of other cross cutting country office processes and task teams.
Qualifications and Experience
- Master’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Natural/Environmental Sciences, Social Sciences or related field is required; OR
- A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field in combination with 2 additional years of qualifying experience will be given due consideration in lieu of a Master’s degree.
Experience:
- Minimum of 7 years (with a master’s degree) or 9 years (with a bachelor degree) of relevant experience at the national or international level in providing management, leadership and advisory services to programme teams;
- Experience in programme management - design, monitoring and evaluation; resources mobilization and strategic partnerships engagement with Government, international agencies, civil society and CBOs;
- Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages, experience in handling of web-based management systems;
- Deep knowledge and understanding of the Zimbabwean socio-economic development context;
- Knowledge and skills for managing complex projects that are time bound;
- Technical skills and leadership in programmes that lead to environmental and social sustainability outcomes and ability to design programmes that leverages on synergies;
- Results based programming;
- Knowledge of the UN system is desirable.
Language Requirement:
- Fluency in oral and written English and Shona and/or Ndebele.
- Please note that continuance of appointment beyond the initial 12 months is contingent upon the successful completion of a probationary period.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
The United Nations Development Programme is a United Nations agency tasked with helping countries eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth and human development. The UNDP emphasizes developing local capacity towards long-term self-sufficiency and prosperity.