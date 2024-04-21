Information Technology Graduate Trainee (Chisumbanje)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduates to join GreenFuel Private Limited. The successful incumbents will undergo an intensive two-year Graduate Learnership program as outlined in traineeship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science from a recognised University.

Upper second (2.1) class degree or better.

Aged 25 years or below.

Excellent communication and team skills.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly.

Highly adaptable.

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email by highlighting position as advertised and attaching CV and certified copies of relevant documents. EMAIL takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 22 April 2024