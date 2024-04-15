Innovation Lead (Engineering)

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentiioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for innovation in identified or selected engineering fields.

Promoting emerging engineering innovations and a culture of disruptive innovation at MSU.

Providing mentorship and technical advice on engineering related product development.

Engaging directly and proactively with academic departments, industry and community to identify MSU’s intellectual property (IP) with potential for commercial exploitation.

Initiating engineering related product and process technology transfer to industry and commerce in line with Education 5.0 and the technology “pull” or “push” concept.

Identifying potential industry partners for specific technology commercialisation opportunities;

Draft and negotiate engineering related licenses, collaboration agreements, inter-institutional agreements, and other contracts related to the commercial development of intellectual property with both commercial partners and collaborating institutions.

Carry out any other duties as assigned.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering.

A Master’s degree in an appropriate Engineering field.

At least three (3) years of experience working in a research and development environment.

Knowledge of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) system and exploitation of IPR is an added advantage.

Knowledge and understanding of engineering fields in Industry 4.0 and their execution.

Knowledge of basic engineering practice, application and exploitation of emerging engineering technologies.

The candidate must possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: