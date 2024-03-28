Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chipinge)
Job Description
To competently carry out installations, repairs, overhauls, calibrations, testing and commissioning of plant instrumentation and control devices according to design specifications and company standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installation and maintenance of Flowmeters, Differential Pressure Transmitters and Level Transmitters.
- Repairing, Installation and Maintenance of Butterfly and Globe valves, and actuators.
- Installation and repair of Laboratory equipment like AA machines.
- Attending to plant breakdowns and working shift.
- Participate in SHE activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- A time served Instrumentation and Control Technician with at least 2 years post qualifying experience.
- Knowledge of Allen Bradley PLCs, SCADA systems and industrial networks (device net and control net).
- Knowledge of Boiler automation, distillation milling and powerplant automation added advantage.
- Team player with good work attitude.
Other
How to Apply
Send application clearly marked position applied for together with detailed CV and scanned academic and professional certification to both emails:
Deadline: 03 April 2024
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.