Locum Nurse Provider: Outreach x5 (Bulawayo)

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide family planning services and perform procedures which includes implant insertion/removal, IUCD insertion and removal, and short acting methods.

Ensuring that clinical standards are adhered to as well as provision of quality service.

Augmenting service provision –primary health care, family planning, and other SRH services.

Counseling of clients and providing advice on various methods of Family Planning to enable the client to make an informed decision.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing /midwifery.

Forensic License (M.C.A.Z).

At least 2-3 years post qualification in Family Planning Training.

Knowledge of modern FP methods is an added advantage.

Trained and Certified in IUCD and Implants by ZNFPC.

Current practicing certificate from the Nurses council of Zimbabwe.

Team player.

High sense of responsibility and accountability.

A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Clinical Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Email your CV to: recruitment@pszim.com

This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits.

Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis

Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.

PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 01 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message