Locum Nurse Provider: Outreach x5 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. PSZ is seeking outstanding candidates for the above mentioned positions.
Location: (Matabeleland South; Matabeleland North)
The incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties, assessing client’s health needs; providing advice on family planning and other sexual reproductive health services. Practicing high standards of infection prevention at all times and ensure clinical protocols are maintained and maintains accurate and confidential client records. Participating in stock management, and report writing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide family planning services and perform procedures which includes implant insertion/removal, IUCD insertion and removal, and short acting methods.
- Ensuring that clinical standards are adhered to as well as provision of quality service.
- Augmenting service provision –primary health care, family planning, and other SRH services.
- Counseling of clients and providing advice on various methods of Family Planning to enable the client to make an informed decision.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing /midwifery.
- Forensic License (M.C.A.Z).
- At least 2-3 years post qualification in Family Planning Training.
- Knowledge of modern FP methods is an added advantage.
- Trained and Certified in IUCD and Implants by ZNFPC.
- Current practicing certificate from the Nurses council of Zimbabwe.
- Team player.
- High sense of responsibility and accountability.
- A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Clinical Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Email your CV to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits.
Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI safeguarding guidelines.
Deadline: 01 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.
Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597
Phone: (024) 2339597