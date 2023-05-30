Maintenance Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The incumbent will be responsible for the daily, weekly and monthly implementation, supervision of maintenance systems, processes, schedules, checklists and documentation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring maintenance work is planned and carried out with minimal downtime.

Ensuring daily pre-operational checks are carried out to minimize downtime and hazards.

Providing regular status reports to the Facilities Engineer.

Training employees on proper work methods, safety procedures and scope of authority & responsibility based on qualification & skill level.

Mentoring direct subordinates, leading team of Artisans & Assistants in predictive & preventative maintenance and machine repair.

Ensuring spare stores are properly managed to prevent theft and deterioration.

Ensuring all spares are accounted for during repairs.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Artisan in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering will be an added advantage.

Computer literacy.

Ability to manage a team of Artisans and Assistants.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023