MEAL Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective person to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oxfam GB in Zimbabwe is looking for a MEAL Assistant to provide MEAL support to the Lean Season Assistance Program for efficient delivery of planned activities to meet the project development goal of preparedness, responses, recovery and resilience building of disaster affected communities focusing on Food Security in Harare district.
- The MEAL assistants will support the project team to collect data on implementation of project activities, implement accountability mechanisms in support of effective monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning.
Qualifications and Experience
- We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
An ideal candidate for the role will also be/ have:
Essential:
- First degree in Social Sciences/Statistics, Population Studies or other related fields.
- Experience in data management tools, GIS, database management and use of ICT.
- Fluent local language skills (Ndebele, Shona and or Kalanga).
- Excellent report writing and critical thinking skills.
- Strong gender analysis skills and the ability to articulate the impact of programs on women.
- Experience in field research.
- Team player, who is able to develop strong collaborative relations across the organization, and with partner organizations.
- Experience working for a non-governmental organization.
- Excellent communications skills.
Desirable:
- Willingness to travel.
- Flexibility in tasks undertaken.
- Ability to work under pressure and deadlines.
- Interpersonal skills, Good oral facilitation, presentation and report writing skills.
- Developed Computer skills including Knowledge of spreadsheets, statistical packages and a good appreciation of database management and maintenance. Knowledge of statistical packages will be an advantage.
- Experience with mobile platforms, mobile data collection are highly desirable.
Other
How to Apply
As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 05 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.