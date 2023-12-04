MEAL Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.

This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective person to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oxfam GB in Zimbabwe is looking for a MEAL Assistant to provide MEAL support to the Lean Season Assistance Program for efficient delivery of planned activities to meet the project development goal of preparedness, responses, recovery and resilience building of disaster affected communities focusing on Food Security in Harare district.

The MEAL assistants will support the project team to collect data on implementation of project activities, implement accountability mechanisms in support of effective monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning.

Qualifications and Experience

We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.

An ideal candidate for the role will also be/ have: